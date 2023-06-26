CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi On India-US Ties; Anti Incumbency in Haryana and Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi On India-US Ties; Anti Incumbency in Haryana and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:39 IST

New Delhi, India

On Friday, PM Modi met with US and Indian technology CEOs in Washington, the final day of a state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation.

We are also covering: How to Shift Focus from Wrestlers’ Protest, Anti-Incumbency in Haryana? A VHP-backed Project Has the Answer; Uddhav Thackeray's Saamana Calls Patna Opposition Bloc the 'Wagner Group of India' in Bizarre Comparison and more

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s reaction to Joe Biden’s tweet on India-US ties, factors affecting Haryana elections and other top stories.

‘Fully Agree…’: PM Modi’s Reply On Biden’s Tweet Over India-US Ties

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed strong bilateral ties between the two countries following a four-day landmark visit by the Indian leader. This comes two days after Modi’s official state visit to the US. READ MORE

How to Shift Focus from Wrestlers’ Protest, Anti-Incumbency in Haryana? A VHP-backed Project Has the Answer

As two terms of anti-incumbency, sympathy for wrestlers’ protests, and some amount of disillusionment due to the farmers’ agitation remain three dominant concerns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana, a VHP-backed project has been silently taking shape to deviate the focus to the party’s familiar domain — temples with a subtle dash of Hindutva. READ MORE

Uddhav Thackeray’s Saamana Calls Patna Opposition Bloc the ‘Wagner Group of India’ in Bizarre Comparison

In a bizarre comparison, the Saamana mouthpiece of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray has called the Opposition bloc that participated in the June 23 Patna meeting the “Wagner Group of India”, claiming it would bring down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre. READ MORE

Karnataka Shocker: Man Slits Friend’s Throat, Drinks His Blood Over Suspicion of Affair With His Wife
A Karnataka man allegedly slit his friend’s throat and drank his blood over suspicions about the victim having an affair with his wife, officials said. The incident occurred in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. READ MORE
Prabhas’ Reported Rs 150 Cr Fees For Project K Sparks Debate After Adipurush Failure
It was earlier reported that Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in the blockbuster Vikram, will rejoin the cast of Prabhas’ Project K by August of this year. The report suggested that Kamal Haasan is being considered for a significant role in Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated sci-fi film. The South star is expected to portray a villainous character, setting the stage for an exciting clash with Prabhas, the film’s lead. READ MORE
Sunny Deol Hid Marriage For ‘Many Years,’ His Wife’s Real Name Is Not Pooja Deol
Sunny Deol has often grabbed headlines for his personal life. Sunny, who has been married to Pooja Deol for nearly 40 years now, was linked with several actresses in the ’80s and the ’90s when he was a huge superstar in the Hindi cinema. READ MORE
About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.
Tags:
  1. News18 Digest
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. joe biden
first published:June 26, 2023, 12:39 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 12:39 IST