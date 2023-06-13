News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi Slams Oppn Over Scams, Cyclone Biparjoy Alert and Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s reaction to News18’s ‘Bengal Scam’ report, Cyclone Biparjoy alert and other top stories.

PM Modi Reacts to News18’s ‘Rate Chart in Bengal’ Report, Slams Oppn for ‘Looting Poor’

Referring to a News18 exclusive story on the ‘Cash for Job’ scam in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the dynastic political parties that played a haven for corruption for decades. READ MORE

Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange Alert in Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts, Landfall Likely on June 15

According to the India Meteorological Department, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ lay centred at 2:30 am over the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar and 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. The IMD said that the cyclone will cross Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15. READ MORE

Outright Lie, No One Was Raided Or Sent To Jail: IT Minister To Twitter Ex-Boss Dorsey

Union Information and Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has strongly denied former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s claim that the social media platform faced pressure from the Indian government during the farmers’ protest in 2021. READ MORE

‘Defining Relationship of 21st Century’: US Excited for PM Modi’s State Visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council Jack Kirby on Monday (local time) said that the US is eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit and said it will solidify “the defining relationship of the 21st century." READ MORE

Tamannaah Bhatia FINALLY Confirms Dating Vijay Varma, Says ‘He Is My Happy Place’

After months of speculation, Tamannaah Bhatia has finally admitted to dating Vijay Varma. Tamannaah revealed that their relationship began on the sets of Lust Stories 2 “organically". Lust Stories marks the collaboration between Tamannaah and Vijay for the first time. READ MORE

Mass Resignation Of Female Employees At TCS As IT Giant Ends Work From Home

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the largest IT firms in India, is currently dealing with an unexpected issue. TCS no longer allows employees to work remotely, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. However, the new policy hasn’t found many takers in the female staff, and they have been resigning from their jobs lately. READ MORE