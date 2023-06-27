News18 Afternoon Digest: On Uniform Civil Code, PM Modi Asks 'How Can a Family Run with Different Rules' & Other Stories

In top news of the day, PM Modi flagged off five new Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal today; PM Modi explained the importance of Uniform Civil Code (UCC); the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023; and much more

Bhopal: PM Modi Flags off 5 New Vande Bharat Trains, Mumbai-Goa Route Gets One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. However, PM’s visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to the expected heavy rainfall. READ MORE

On Uniform Civil Code, PM Modi Asks ‘How Can a Family Run with Different Rules’

Is it possible to run a family if there are different rules for each member, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he explained the importance of Uniform Civil Code. “How can there be different laws for different people in our country? The Supreme Court time and again has said to bring UCC," the PM added. READ MORE

360° View | Manipur Flare-Up Has Left Kuki BJP MLAs Agitated Over Centre’s Efforts; Church Attempts for Peace

It has been 56 days since an ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur that killed and injured hundreds. After almost two months, Union home minister Amit Shah convened an all-party meeting on Sunday. State chief minister N Biren Singh called the situation “very chaotic”, but iterated that the violence has been “controlled” to a great extent in the past weeks. Amidst multiple efforts made to contain the violence, the Kuki MLAs in the BJP said no effort, apart from initiating a process of “separation”, would bring lasting peace. READ MORE

Kusha Kapila Trolled For Agreeing With Karan Johar Amid Divorce: ‘Sexual Infidelity Is Not…’

Masaba Masaba actress Kusha Kapila announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday, leaving her fans shocked. While Kusha refrained from divulging the reason behind their separation, she revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore." READ MORE

Tomato Prices Double In 1 Week, May Cross ?100 Per Kg Mark Soon

The delay in the 2023 monsoon has caused a significant hike in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes. The Hindu reported that due to the limited supply, prices have surged to ?80 per kilogram within the past week which means that the rate of tomatoes has almost doubled. READ MORE

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. READ MORE