News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi’s Big Pitch for 3rd Term; Fresh Turn in 'India Name Change Row' & Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s strong pitch for a third term as the prime minister. We are also covering latest updates in India renaming row, among other top stories.

‘In 2014, Nobody Knew Me But Still…’ PM Modi’s Big Pitch for 3rd Term in 2024 | Exclusive

A supremely confident-sounding Narendra Modi has made a strong pitch for a third term as the prime minister, telling Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview that he had no doubt that people will choose “correctly” again in the 2024 elections. READ MORE

‘Prime Minister Of Bharat’ Narendra Modi to Visit Indonesia; Fresh Turn in ‘India Name Change Row’

After the G20 invite row, another fresh controversy has emerged. In a post shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra on Wednesday, PM Modi is referred to as the “Prime Minister of Bharat" for the ASEAN visit to Indonesia READ MORE

‘Bharat - It’s There in Constitution’: Jaishankar Amid ‘India Name Change’ Row

Defending Centre over Opposition’s dig that the government is trying to rebrand the nation, in an interview to news agency ANI, Jaishankar said the word “Bharat" is mentioned in the constitution. READ MORE

Personal Security, Hi-Tech Arms, Four-Legged Bomb Detectors: How US Will Guard Prez Biden at G20

From helicopters to world’s most expensive cars, advanced weaponry, thousands of rounds of bullets, handcuffs, batons, four-legged bomb detectors, a control room and a parallel communication system, the US will be having its own security mechanism in place to protect its President Joe Biden who is expected to be in New Delhi for the G20 Summit on September 8 and 9. READ MORE

Female Staffer at ICC Alleged Harassment, Wrote Letters; Top Bosses Refused to Act on it | EXCLUSIVE

A female staffer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has alleged harassment at the workplace but top bosses at the global cricketing body are yet to act on it. News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that the staffer feared for safety and chose to write her complaint and submit it personally, instead of emailing, it to a top ICC official. READ MORE

Jawan LIVE Updates: SRK Film Sells 1 Million Tickets In India, Earns Rs 37 Cr Via Advance Booking

Atlee’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has made a history even before its worldwide release tomorrow, September 7, as the film has already sold more than 10 lakh tickets in India, according to BookMyShow. If advance sales are anything to go by, Jawan has already earned over Rs 37 crores gross globally. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Photo Sparks Live-In Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda, Fans Go Crazy

Rashmika Mandanna has fans convinced that she is reportedly living with Vijay Deverakonda. According to a viral post on Reddit, Rashmika’s recent Instagram photo was taken at Vijay’s apartment’s terrace in Hyderabad. In the photo, Rashmika can be seen all smile as she looks gorgeous in a stunning saree. However, what grabbed netizens’ attention was the backdrop in the photo which looked quite similar to that of Vijay’s recent picture, where he is striking a pose on the terrace of his bungalow. READ MORE

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner: ‘Marriage Is Irretrievably Broken’

Joe Jonas files for divorce from his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The couple was married for two years and welcomed two children, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old daughter. The petition filed by the Jonas Brothers singer stated “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Joe has asked for a joint custody of the children. A source told TMZ that “Joe and Sophie have a prenup — something Joe also addresses in his divorce docs." READ MORE