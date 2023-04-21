News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's Emergency Meet on Sudan, Saket Court Firing, and More

In today’s afternoon digest, we brought the latest updates on PM Modi’s emergency meeting on the Sudan crisis, firing inside Saket court premises, key issues in Karnataka Elections and more.

PM Modi to Chair Meeting to Review Situation of Indians Trapped in Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to Indian citizens trapped in Sudan, people familiar with the developments said. Earlier on Thursday, the external affairs ministry spokesperson said that the Indian Embassy in Sudan falls under the “fighting zone" and advised the stranded Indian nationals to avoid visiting there saying that there are no officials present inside the building. READ MORE

Saket Court Firing: Posing as Lawyer, Man Shoots Wife But Bullet Misfires & Hits Advocate in Neck

At least two people, including a woman, were injured after shots were fired at Delhi’s Saket court on Friday morning, reports said. Police have arrived at the spot and are investigating the matter. According to an ANI report, four rounds were fired at the court premises. READ MORE

Inundated Roads, Overflowing Drains Sink Brand Bengaluru. But Will Voters Make Netas Pay the Price in Polls?

When Bengaluru faced a deluge after rains lashed the Silicon Valley of India in August last year, the MLA of Mahadevapura constituency, which was one of the worst-hit, acknowledged the unprecedented rains but clearly stated it would not have any bearing on the 2023 assembly elections. He seems to have got it right as neither floods nor potholes and traffic woes are of concern to the people of Bengaluru in this election. READ MORE

Midair on Dubai-Delhi Flight, Captain ‘Entertains’ Female Friend in Cockpit, ‘Treats Crew Like Servant’

A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, entertained a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe for violating its safety norms. READ MORE

Samantha Still Has Naga Chaitanya’s Tattoo on Her Rib Despite Divorce; Photo Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu apparently has three tattoos on her body and all of them are related to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. READ MORE

TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech: All About IT Companies’ Employee Count, Attrition And Hiring In Q4FY23

Global tech companies have been resorting to layoffs to cut costs amid economic uncertainties since last year. Amid this, in the latest quarter that ended March 2023, IT companies in India including TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech have reported a slowdown in hiring as well as a fall in attrition rates. Here’s how many employees these companies have currently, their attrition rates and hiring. READ MORE

