News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement Begins; Decision on Nuh VHP Yatra Today

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, Hindu Mahapanchayat to take a call on resuming VHP Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Movement Begins, PM Modi Urges People To Change DPs to Tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all Indians to take part in the highly celebrated “Har Ghar Tiranaga" movement from August 13 to August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. READ MORE

Hindu ‘Mahapanchayat’ Today At Nuh-Palwal Border to Take Call on Resuming VHP’s Yatra

Weeks, after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh, a Hindu group called a maha panchayat on Sunday to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31. READ MORE

Why Are Indians Relinquishing Citizenship, and Where are They Heading? Should Govt Be Concerned?

In the past five and a half years, spanning from January 2018 to June 2023, nearly 8.40 lakh Indians have chosen to relinquish their citizenship and obtain nationalities from various foreign nations. During the first half of this current year, the tally reached 87,026. READ MORE

Sushma Swaraj’s Daughter Hits Out At ‘Jhagdalu’, ‘Nikammi’ AAP Govt Over Delhi Services Law

Calling Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Delhi “Jhagdalu (quarrelsome) and Nikammi (useless)", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday said now that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been passed, administration in the national capital will work in accordance with the law. READ MORE

Yashasvi Jaiswal & Shubman Gill Break Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan’s Massive T20I Record vs Windies

India was in a must-win situation when they took the field against the West Indies on Saturday in Lauderhill. A 179-run target seemed challenging, given the fact that such a big total was never chased successfully before at this venue. But a couple of youngsters – Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal – made the job easy for the men in blue. READ MORE

Ola Electric to Launch MoveOS 4 on August 15, Details Here