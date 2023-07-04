News18 Afternoon Digest: PM Modi's Stern Message on Terrorism; NCP Party Office Locked and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on terrorism at the SCO meet, the NCP Parties’ office locked amid rebellion and other top stories.

‘Some Shelter Terrorists’: PM Modi’s Stern Message at SCO Meet With Pakistan in Attendance, Tells Nations ‘We’re Family’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the SCO leaders virtually on Tuesday, said that some countries are providing shelter to terrorists and “using cross-border terrorism as a tool". The stern message came in the presence of Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. READ MORE

Need to Know Who Leads NCP to Decide About Whip, Says Maharashtra Speaker Narwekar; Party’s New Office ‘Locked’

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel said that 51 out of 54 NCP legislators had given a letter to Sharad Pawar that the Nationalist Congress Party should align with the BJP for the formation of government when the MVA regime was on the verge of collapse last year during the Eknath Shinde’s rebel. READ MORE

Maharashtra: 10 Crushed, 20 Injured After Container Hits Four Vehicles, Rams into Highway Hotel

At least 10 people were crushed to death while 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into a highway hotel in Maharashtra’s Dhule. The accident occurred around noon near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, nearly 300 km away from the state capital, according to a police official. READ MORE

US Issues Advisory Urging Americans to Reconsider Travelling to China: The Complicated Story Behind It

The United States has issued a travel advisory urging Americans to reconsider their plans to travel to China due to concerns over arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans, and the risk of wrongful detentions. While no specific cases were mentioned, the advisory follows the recent sentencing of a 78-year-old US citizen to life imprisonment on spying charges in May. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Rushed To Hospital After Accident On Set In Los Angeles, Undergoes Surgery

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in the US and hurt his nose. He has now undergone a minor surgery for it. E-Times reported that the Pathaan actor was shooting for one of his upcoming projects when he met with a minor accident on the sets in Los Angeles. However, King Khan is now back in India and is recovering. READ MORE

Deadline To Link Your Ration And Aadhaar Cards Extended; Details Inside

The last date to link your ration card and Aadhaar card was June 30 but the Government of India has now extended the deadline until September 30, 2023. Linking of an Aadhaar card is mandatory for those who are availing benefits under the scheme of Antodaya Anna Yojana and the Priority Household Scheme. READ MORE