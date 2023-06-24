News18 Afternoon Digest: Putin Calls for 'Unity' Against Wagner Group's 'Armed Mutiny' And Other Top Stories

Russia News LIVE: Putin Calls for ‘Unity’ Against Wagner Group’s ‘Armed Mutiny & Treason’

Tensions between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian defense ministry increased with the Wagner leader threatening to attack Russian troops in retaliation for what he claims was a deadly strike against his own paramilitary forces. According to the latest reports, the Wagner group has taken control over Russian military headquarters in Rostov. READ MORE

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mentioning Him At Luncheon For PM Modi

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioning him at a luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a luncheon hosted by the US State Department and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday with PM Narendra Modi in attendance, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke of India’s presence in their daily lives. He said, “Here in the US, India is a part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr Prime Minister and I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga." READ MORE

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: PM ‘Celebrates Contribution’ of Indians in America, Says ‘Their Passion is Our Pride’; Singer Touches Modi’s Feet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Egypt’s capital Cairo on Saturday after wrapping up his four-day maiden state visit to the United States, during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress. READ MORE

PM Modi Announces Big Relief for H1B Visa Holders in Address to US Diaspora

Giving relief to H1B visa holders in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside India to renew their H1B visas. READ MORE

OceanGate Job Posting for New Sub Pilot During Titan Search Causes Uproar Online

Amidst the heart-wrenching grief experienced by the families of the five OceanGate Titan submarine passengers, the organisation is facing significant criticism due to reports suggesting that they have already initiated the process of hiring a new sub-pilot. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced: Check Latest Rates In Your City On June 24

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, June 24, largely remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Gurugram and Chennai. In Delhi, the price of petrol stood at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel was at Rs 89.62 a litre. The petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre. READ MORE