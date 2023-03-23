News18 Afternoon Digest: Rahul Gandhi Gets 2 Years in Jail for 2019 Defamation Case Over 'Modi Surname' Remarks; Granted Bail & Other Stories

In top news of the day, Rahul Gandhi got bail after he was sentenced to two years in jail in a defamation case over remarks on Modi surname. In other news, Amritpal Singh continues to remain at large as pro-Khalistan protests swell in UK and US.

Rahul Gandhi Gets 2 Years in Jail for 2019 Defamation Case Over ‘Modi Surname’ Remarks; Granted Bail

A court in Gujarat’s Surat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty on Thursday in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname" remarks. The court has also announced a 2-year jail term as quantum of punishment. Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. READ MORE

‘Illegal Dargah’ in Mumbai’s Mahim Demolished Day After Raj Thackeray Shows Video in Rally

An illegal dargah in Mumbai’s Mahim was demolished on Thursday, a day after Raj Thackeray showed a video of the construction during his rally in Shivaji Park. Acting upon the video, city collector constituted a six-member team to inspect the spot and remove the encroachment. READ MORE

Amritpal Singh’s Bumbling ‘Escape’ Has Finished Him as a Factor in Punjab

Punjabis love dare-devilry, many a times a rebellion. While Amritpal Singh may have given a false glimpse of the same over the last six months to endear himself to a small section of Punjabis, his escape from the police has extinguished his flicker of a flame in Punjab. READ MORE

Salman Khan Death Threat Email Linked To Mobile Number in UK; Mumbai Police Probing

Anew development in the Salman Khan death threat case has revealed a possible connection in the UK. Earlier this week, it was reported that Salman has got an email threatening to kill him. Mumbai Police swung into action, probing the source of the email. It has now been said that the email is linked to a mobile number in the UK. READ MORE

‘Violence Unacceptable, Will Ensure Safety of Indian Staff’: UK Foreign Secy After Pro-Khalistan Protest

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday said the country will review security at the Indian High Commission in London following ”unacceptable acts of violence” towards the mission’s staff. He further said that the police is investigating and the government is working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff. READ MORE

Ben Stokes ‘Going To’ IPL, But Chances Of Playing ICC World Cup 2023 Slim

Ace England allrounder Ben Stokes, who played stellar roles in helping his country win two major ICC trophies in quick succession, may not turn up for England’s ICC World Cup title defence, but is fully committed to playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, despite having injury issues, according to reports. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here