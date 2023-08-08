News18 Afternoon Digest: Rahul Gandhi to Return to His Govt Bungalow at Delhi's 12 Tughlaq Lane And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we’re covering the debate over no confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. In other news, we’re looking at Rahul Gandhi’s return to his old home, official bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane in New Delhi after he was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP following the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the “Modi" surname case.

Rahul Gandhi to Return to His Govt Bungalow at Delhi’s 12 Tughlaq Lane Soon, Say Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP following the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the “Modi" surname case, is likely to get back his old home— official bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane in New Delhi. READ MORE

No Confidence Motion LIVE: Gogoi Begins LS Debate, Dubey Hits Back; Rahul Gandhi May Speak Tomorrow

The three-day no-confidence motion began in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi opening the debate and BJP’s Nishikant Dubey leading from saffron party’s side. BJP leaders hit out at Rahul Gandhi for being absent and not starting the debate. READ MORE

‘Bete Ko Set, Damad Ko Bhet…’: BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey’s Jibe At Sonia Gandhi in Parliament

After Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the floor with attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during the debate over no-confidence motion, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey made a swipe at the Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, saying she has only two things to do, which are “bete ko set karna hai aur damad ko bhent karna hai". READ MORE

Pepperfry Co-Founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty Dies of Cardiac Arrest In Leh

Pepperfry Co-founder and CEO Ambareesh Murty died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday, August 7, night. Ashish Shah, the other co-founder of Pepperfry, in a tweet on Tuesday morning said, “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones." READ MORE

WATCH | Jharkhand’s Ex-MLA Kicks Man, Makes Him Lick Spit for ‘Making Videos of Women Bathing’

A former BJP MLA from Jharkhand took law in his hands and decided to punish a youth for allegedly make videos of women while bathing. READ MORE

Sunny Deol’s ‘Mujrawalis’ Comment On Actors ‘Dancing At Weddings’ Goes Viral; Fans Ask ‘Is He Targeting SRK?’

As Gadar 2 gears up for release, Sunny Deol’s past interviews are creating a real stir online. In one of the interviews, he didn’t hold back at all! He called out fellow actors for getting their dance on at weddings and straight-up said it’s a big hit to their dignity. Rumour has it that he was allegedly aiming this at none other than Shah Rukh Khan – who was raking in the money and getting all the attention for his dance moves at weddings. READ MORE

