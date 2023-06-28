News18 Afternoon Digest | Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Rains Intensify, Netizens Say It's 'Crazy'; Waterlogging in Kolkata & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the incessant rainfall across the country, leading to inundation in many Metro cities. In other news, we have a story on neighbours protesting over man bringing goat at home for Bakrid.

Rain News LIVE: Mumbai Rains Intensify, Netizens Say It’s ‘Crazy’; Waterlogging in Kolkata

The entire country is under the spell of monsoon with Mumbai to Kolkata to Bengaluru and parts of Gujarat receiving incessant rainfall over the past two-three days. While IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai, an advisory has been issued in Himachal Pradesh which has been witnessing landslides due to heavy rainfall. Read More

Mumbai: Man Brings Goats Home for Sacrifice on Bakrid; Neighbours Recite Hanuman Chalisa to Protest

Atussle erupted at a housing complex in Mumbai’s Mira Bhayander area on Tuesday after a Muslim man brought two goats for their sacrifice on Bakrid. Irked residents recited Hanuman Chalisa and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans on the housing premises to protest against the goats brought by the man, identified as Mohsin Sheikh. Read More

Dharmendra Lost Cool When Asked About Bobby, Sunny Deol at Esha’s Wedding: ‘Bakwaas Mat…’

Dharmendra’s personal life has often become the subject of discussion on the internet, thanks to his love affair and subsequent wedding with Hema Malini despite being already married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. While Hema shares two daughters with Dharmendra- Ahana Deol and Esha Deol. Read More

Bangalore Metro: Green Line Starts Operations in August; Check Stations, Routes and More

After giving a 5-year long delay, the Bengaluru Metro Green Line is all set to kickstart the operations on the much-awaited Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Tumakuru Road soon. The report says the route will start providing a seamless travel experience to the commuters from August, this year. Read More

Mumbai To Witness 10% Water Cut From July 1 As Lake Levels Remain Low Despite Rain

In the wake of inadequate rainfall, Mumbaikars will face a 10 per cent water cuts from July 1, as the delayed monsoon rains barely brought any changes to the water levels of reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai. Read More

Rs 40 in 5 Hours? Video Of Bengaluru Auto Driver Crying Due to Low Wage Sparks Debate on Twitter

Avideo which is currently doing rounds on social media features an auto driver from Bengaluru. In the video, the driver can be seen shedding tears due to the extremely low wage he has been receiving since some time now. The interview has been taken in Kannada, however, the caption makes it clear as to what they are talking about. The video, since being uploaded, has sparked a discussion on social media. While some are in favour of this and do not want to pay extra amount to the driver, others can be seen supporting him. Read More