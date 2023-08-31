News18 Afternoon Digest: Ready For J&K Polls Anytime, Centre Tells SC; Chinese Prez Xi Jinping Likely to Skip G20 Summit

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: ‘Ready For J&K Polls Anytime, Can’t Tell Exact Timeline On Statehood’: Centre Tells SC; Chinese President Xi Jinping Likely to Skip G20 Summit in India Next Week, among other top stories.

‘Ready For J&K Polls Anytime, Can’t Tell Exact Timeline On Statehood’: Centre Tells SC

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta stated On Thursday that the Central government is prepared for elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any moment. Centre’s remarks came two days after Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Attorney General and the Solicitor General of India (SG) to get instructions from the government on whether there is a time frame in view of making Jammu and Kashmir a state again. READ MORE

Chinese President Xi Jinping Likely to Skip G20 Summit in India Next Week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 leaders’ summit in India next week, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter in India and China. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the September 9-10 meeting in New Delhi, the news agency said citing two Indian officials, one diplomat based in China and one official working for the government of another G20 country. READ MORE

Narendra Modi Govt Has No Plans to Call Early Lok Sabha Elections, Say Top Sources | Exclusive

The surprise decision by the Narendra Modi government to reduce LPG cylinder rates by Rs 200 for all consumers and extend the Ujjwala Yojana to 75 lakh additional recipients has set off speculation that the BJP-led central government may go for early Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May-June, at the end of this year. READ MORE

Aditya-L1: Main Payload Crafted by Indian Institute of Astrophysics; ISRO Explains Why Mission is Unique

India is gearing up for the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission, which will travel 1.5 million kilometres to study the Sun. This is a collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and several other esteemed institutions. The mission is aimed at finding new information about the earth’s closest start over the course of five years. READ MORE

Jawan Trailer LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Teases EPIC Action In Blockbuster Trailer; Nayanthara Makes Instagram Debut

Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped the trailer of his most-awaited film Jawan on Thursday, and it has blockbuster written all over it. The superstar will also unveil the trailer at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai later in the day. Meanwhile, Nayanthara treated Jawan fans to a huge surprise as she made her debut on Instagram a few minutes before the online release of the trailer. READ MORE

‘This is a Rare Instance of..’: R Ashwin Decodes Mohammad Rizwan’s Run Out in Asia Cup Opener

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his tactical nous as he decoded Mohammad Rizwan’s ‘bizarre’ run out during Pakistan vs. Nepal clash in the Asia Cup 2023 opening game in Multan. Thanks to centuries from captain Babar Azam who registered the second-highest individual total in Asia Cup history and Iftikhar Ahmed, the co-hosts and number 1 ranked ODI team registered a massive 238-run win on Wednesday. READ MORE