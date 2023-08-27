News18 Afternoon Digest: Rolls Royce Accident; G20 Summit Preps & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Rolls Royce Accident: Haryana Police Asks Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu To Join Probe In Rash Driving Case; LIVE: India Ready To Host Grand G20 Leaders’ Summit, Says PM in Mann Ki Baat; To Address B20 Shortly, and other top stories.

Rolls Royce Accident: Haryana Police Asks Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu To Join Probe In Rash Driving Case

Trouble seems to be mounting for Kuber Group director Vikas Malu, who was among the three injured in a high-speed crash of a Rolls-Royce car with an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda expressway on Tuesday. Police in Haryana’s Nuh has issued a notice to Malu, who was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram after the accident. READ MORE

G20 Summit LIVE: India Ready To Host Grand G20 Leaders’ Summit, Says PM in Mann Ki Baat; To Address B20 Shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the Summit has brought policymakers, business leaders, and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Will Be Congress’ PM Candidate For 2024 LS Elections, Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi is Congress’ prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that this decision was taken by all the 26 opposition parties in the INDIA alliance after deliberations and discussions. READ MORE

Gurugram Woman Who Refused to Pay Cab Driver Now Cheats Salon After Availing Services Worth Rs 20,000

The woman from Gurugram, who recently made headlines for repeatedly hiring cab services for long hours and leaving them unpaid, is in the news again. This time it is because she duped a salon of Rs 20,000. The woman was exposed last month by a journalist when she was found arguing with a cab driver near the Huda City Centre. READ MORE

Neeraj Chopra Looks Set to Secure Another Gold Medal Despite Fellow Compatriot’s Struggle to Match

After another explosive performance during a time when his rivals struggled to keep up with him, Neeraj Chopra looks set to secure the World Championships javelin throw gold medal on Sunday, as they look to uplift the spirits in the Indian camp after the country’s disappointing campaign so far. READ MORE

Arjun Kapoor ENDS Breakup Rumours, Drops Aww-dorable Comment On Malaika Arora’s Post

Rumours of a breakup between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor garnered attention when netizens noticed that Malaika didn’t engage with Arjun’s recent social media posts. Despite no official statement from either party regarding the rumoured split, recent reports hinted at a possible ‘brewing friendship’ between Arjun and Kusha Kapila. READ MORE