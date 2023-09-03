News18 Afternoon Digest: Row Erupts Over Udayanidhi's 'Sanatana Dharma Like Malaria' Remark; One Nation, One Election LIVE & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Row Erupts Over Udayanidhi’s ‘Sanatana Dharma Like Malaria’ Remark: BJP Slams Stalin’s Son, DMK Leader Defends Comment; One Nation One Election LIVE: What Will Aam Aadmi Get, Asks Kejriwal; BRS Fears Assembly Poll Outcomes, and other top stories.

Row Erupts Over Udayanidhi’s ‘Sanatana Dharma Like Malaria’ Remark: BJP Slams Stalin’s Son, DMK Leader Defends Comment

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday lambasted Udhayanidhi Stalin for his “genocidal call" after the DMK leader’s “Sanatana Dharma is like malaria and dengue" comment snowballed into a massive controversy. The controversy deepened in the morning after Congress’ Karti Chidambaram seemed to “support" Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son. READ MORE

One Nation One Election LIVE: What Will Aam Aadmi Get, Asks Kejriwal; BRS Fears Assembly Poll Outcomes

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined invitation to be part of Union government’s committee to examine concept of ‘One Nation One Election’. Congress has alleged that the Centre’s high-level committee is systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy. READ MORE

Jalna Violence: ‘Are We Pakistanis?’ Maratha Activist Asks After Police Lathicharge; Fresh Stir in Mumbai

At least a dozen police officers were injured after a protest for the Maratha reservation in the Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. Police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and even fired teargas shells at a mob at Antarwali village in Dhule-Solapur road. READ MORE

Mumbai: BMC Likely to Enforce Water Cut if Lakes Not Filled to Capacity by October 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation might consider implementing a water cut once again seven lakes that supply water to the city are not filled to capacity — 14.47 lakh million litre — till October 1. READ MORE

Heath Streak Passes Away at 49, Wife Nadine Confirms on Social Media

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, aged 49, passed away on Sunday morning. A couple of weeks ago, the false news of his death took over social media with his former teammate Henry Olonga later issuing an apology for sharing the unverified news. READ MORE

Exes Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Share a Warm Hug At Gadar 2 Success Party, Sartik Fans Rejoice; Watch Video

Despite their break up, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan continue to remain cordial and friendly with each other.The two never fail to grab the headlines every time they are spotted together and are lovingly called ‘SarTik’ by their fans. READ MORE