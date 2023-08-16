News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Orders Status Quo on Demolition Near Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple; Rain Fury Continues in HP & Other Stories

In top news of the day, Supreme Court ordered the status quo on demolition near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura; Rain continues to create havoc in Himachal Pradesh where at least 60 people died since Monday, and much more.

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Demolition Near Mathura Temple

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on demolition near backside of Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. The status quo has been ordered for next 10 days. A notice has been issued to Railways and Uttar Pradesh government. READ MORE

Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE: Over 60 Deaths This Week, Shimla, Mandi Worst-Hit; Schools Shut

At least 60 people have died since Monday in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh. Two individuals lost their lives in a fresh landslide that took place in Krishna Nagar area of Shimla, which is among the worst hit cities in Himachal Pradesh due to rains. The landslide in the Krishna Nagar area resulted in the collapse of eight houses, including six makeshift structures, and the burial of a slaughterhouse under the debris. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Why Narendra Modi Thinks He Will Be Back at Red Fort Next Year | The 2024 Confidence

“I will be back next year to address you from the Red Fort” — there couldn’t have been a more confident statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his party’s prospects for 2024, that too from the ramparts of the Red Fort. There are strong reasons behind Modi’s confidence. READ MORE

‘Rat in Our Gravy’: Food at Bandra Eatery Shocks, Restaurant Says ‘Complainants Drunk’ | WATCH

An eatery in Mumbai’s Bandra allegedly served rat instead of chicken to a Goregaon resident, who later filed a complaint. The restaurant, on the other hand, has accused the Goregaon man and his friend of being “drunk" and “trying to extort money" from them. READ MORE

Mumbai: ‘Casting Director’ Breaks Skull Of 18-Yr-Old Girl He Met Online For Rejecting His Advances

Mumbai police have arrested a 26-year-old “film editor and casting director" for assaulting an 18-year-old girl after she refused physical intimacy. The accused was reportedly arrested from Gujarat’s surat, where he fled presuming the victim died after the assault that left multiple fractures on her skull. READ MORE

Gadar 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Creates History, Earns Rs 57 Crore On Independence Day

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has set Indian box office on fire, quite literally! As per early estimates, Gadar 2 reportedly earned around Rs 57 crore on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Sparks Outrage As She Reveals Ranbir Asks Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Lipstick: ‘This Is Toxic’

Alia Bhatt has created a stir on social media after she revealed in a recent video that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor would often ask her to “wipe off" her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour. The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband". READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3 Completes Final Lunar Orbit Maneuver, Lander Vikram’s Separation Tomorrow

India’s ambitious third Moon mission, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, on Wednesday successfully executed its fifth and final orbit manoeuvre aimed at reaching the lunar surface. READ MORE

Lionel Messi Scores With Grounded Shot from Near the Halfway Line | WATCH

Lionel Messi extended his remarkable goalscoring streak as Inter Miami powered into the final of the Leagues Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union on Tuesday. READ MORE