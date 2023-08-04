News18 Afternoon Digest: Scientific Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque Resumed By ASI And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque being resumed, Haryana Violence and other stories.

ASI Resumes Scientific Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque; Masjid Committee’s Appeal Against HC Order in SC Today

A 40-member team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), women plaintiffs and their counsels were allowed to enter the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi on Friday morning to carry out the scientific survey of the barricaded area of the mosque. READ MORE

‘Bulldozer to be Used, Will Recover Damages from Rioters’: Anil Vij on Haryana Violence; 202 Held

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla has been transferred days after it came to light that the senior officer was on leave when the violent clashes broke out at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally. The order copy released late on Thursday stated that Singla has been posted to Bhiwani. READ MORE

Key Defence Bill in Lok Sabha; Rajya Sabha Adjourned Amid Ruckus on Manipur, Rajasthan

The opposition and the government are likely to arrive at a middle path over discussion on Manipur violence, ending days of deadlock. Dropping their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Opposition leaders have reportedly agreed for a discussion on situation in the northeastern state in Rajya Sabha on August 11, and a reply on the same by Union home minister Amit Shah. READ MORE

Kolkata: Seven-Year-Old Boy Crushed By Speeding Truck, Locals Block Road, Set Fire to Police Vehicles

A speeding truck in Kolkata’s Behala area killed a seven-year old boy and has left his father critically injured at around 7 a.m on Friday morning. The accident took place at the Diamond Harbour road when the child, who was a class 2 student was on his way to school with his father on a bicycle. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap’s Ex-Wife Kalki Koechlin Attends Aaliyah’s Engagement With Her Baby, Pics Go Viral

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement party was a star-studded event. Held on Thursday night in Mumbai, the engagement was attended by several celebrities including Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor, rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Meezaan Jafri among others. However, one guest that caught everyone’s attention was Anurag Kashuap’s former wife Kalki Koechlin. READ MORE

Andy Flower Appointed as RCB Head Coach; Sanjay Bangar & Mike Hesson Released from Duties

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The announcement was made on Friday morning, minutes after the franchise confirmed parting ways with former coach Sanjay Bangar and Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson. READ MORE