News18 Afternoon Digest: Seen 'Weeping' Post ED Arrest, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Has '3 Blockages in Heart' & Other Stories

Among top news of the day, Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest has sparked a massive row; preparations are underway in Gujarat ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall tomorrow and much more

Seen ‘Weeping’ Post ED Arrest, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji Has ‘3 Blockages in Heart’; High Drama in Chennai

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was seen “weeping in pain" inside a car after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), underwent coronary angiogram on Wednesday morning. The Chennai hospital, where he is admitted, advised him CABG-bypass surgery ‘at the earliest as the angiogram revealed triple vessel disease. READ MORE

Bollywood-Style Lost & Found Case: Bihar Man Spots ‘Dead’ Kin ‘Begging, Eating’ at Noida Momo Stall

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood movie, a Bihar native saw a man with long dingy bread and dirty clothes near a momos stall in Noida’s sector 50. While having the dumplings, he saw the shopkeeper berating the ‘beggar-like’ man. He jumped to his rescue, only to find that the man was his brother-in-law who was assumed to be dead. READ MORE

Cyclone Biparjoy: Landfall in Gujarat Tomorrow, Red Alert for Saurashtra, Kutch Coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat with cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced as ‘Biporjoy’) nearing the state as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’. The weather department said cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is very likely to move nearly northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Gujarat’s Mandvi and Pakistan’s Karachi near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15. LIVE UPDATES

SSR’s Sister Shweta Shares Screenshot of His Message on 3rd Death Anniversary, Says ‘He is Alive…’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the late actor on his third death anniversary. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home. His demise sent shockwaves across the country and the investigation of his death led to Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) getting involved. Three years on, fans fondly remember Sushant. READ MORE

Shark that Killed Russian Tourist on Camera in Red Sea to be Mummified in Egypt Museum

A shark that attacked and killed a Russian tourist in Egypt’s Red Sea is set to be mummified and displayed in an Egyptian museum. 23-year-old Vladimir Popov was eaten alive by a shark off a beach at an Egyptian resort in Hurghada earlier this month. The video of the attack had grabbed attention after it went viral on social media where Popov can be heard screaming, “Papa, save me!". Video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark. READ MORE

‘One Problem we Have to Fix is Our…’: Parthiv Patel on Why India Batters Continue to Struggle Away from Home

India suffered a crushing defeat in the World Test Championship final at the hands of Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the match by a massive margin of 209 runs. India were left playing catch-up despite a decent first session and failed to make a comeback. Travis Head and Steve Smith carried Australia on their back through their stellar batting performances scoring 163 off 174 and 121 off 268 respectively. READ MORE