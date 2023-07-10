News18 Afternoon Digest: Severe Rains in Himachal Pradesh, Repolling in Bengal and Other Stories

Hello, readers, in today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Bengal polls, live rain updates and other top stories.

Rain Today LIVE: Situation Grim in Himachal, Flood Alert in Delhi as Yamuna Swells; Army Called in Punjab

The monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of north India, especially in Himachal Pradesh where record downpours have triggered widespread landslides and flash floods.

Earthquake of 4.9 Magnitude Hits Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda, No Casualties

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Polling Over for Panchayat Polls, Central Forces Are Still to Coming to West Bengal

Polling for panchayat elections in West Bengal on Saturday was marked by violence, claiming the lives of at least 15 people. Ahead of counting on July 11, some more companies of central forces will arrive in the state on Monday.

Jawan Prevue: SRK Is Hero and Villain In Atlee Starrer; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara Drop Jaws

Jawan Prevue: The wait is finally over! Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new look at his highly-anticipated film Jawan. The September release sees the superstar headline the project while ace Tamil director Atlee helms the project. Besides SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra.

‘Pure Offence’: China Slams US Special Envoy’s Meet with Dalai Lama in Delhi As Ties Teeter on Edge

In a significant development, US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, who serves as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues in the Biden administration, met with the 14th Dalai Lama in Delhi on Sunday. Accompanied by a high-level US delegation, the meeting is expected to draw a sharp reaction from the Chinese government. The gathering also involved senior officials from the Tibetan government in exile.

Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh D Finishes 5th, Viswanathan Anand Settles for Tied 7th in Blitz Event

Young Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh finished fifth while his illustrious compatriot Viswanathan Anand could only manage a tied seventh place in the third leg of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament.