News18 Afternoon Digest: Sharad Pawar Announces Decision to Step Down as NCP President & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, we are covering the resignation of Sharad Pawar as NCP chief and on the other hand, the brutal on-field confrontation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Sharad Pawar Announces Decision to Step Down as NCP President: ‘One Has to Stop Somewhere’

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has announced that he is stepping down from his post. “I have decided to step down as president of NCP," Pawar made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography". Read More

‘You Get What You Deserve…’: Naveen-ul-Haq Fires Back at Virat Kohli with Explosive Instagram Post

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq came face to face during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants with the two players involved in a heated argument twice during the match at Ekana Stadium on Monday. Read More

‘Ban’ on Bajrang Dal Part of Cong’s Karnataka Poll Promises, BJP Says It ‘Looks Like PFI Manifesto’

After the Congress released its poll manifesto for Karnataka elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned one of the promises, which included banning Bajrang Dal, and said it looked like a list of poll planks issued by Popular Front of India (PFI). Read More

Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Will Get Engaged on May 13 in New Delhi?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged this month in New Delhi. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours. Read More

Shocking Reason Behind Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Ugly Brawl! Did Mohammad Siraj, Naveen ul Haq Trigger the Fight?

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were at each other’s throat on Monday after Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a low-scoring affair at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and while RCB’s win was marred by the ugly scenes that followed between Kohli and LSG coach Gautam Gambhir, the two were not actually the ones who started it all. Read More

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Top Models Price Announced in India, Details Inside

Toyota India has announced the prices of the top-end trims of the 2023 Innova Crysta in the country. The range-topping variants include VX FLT (7-seater), VX FLT (8-seater), VX (7-seater), VX (8-seater) and ZX (7-seater). Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2005 and over one million units of the MPV have been sold till date in the Indian market. Read More

