News18 Afternoon Digest: Shraddha Walkar Murder, 'The Kerala Story' Tax Free In UP And Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, News 18 brings you the latest updates on Shraddha Walkar’s murder case chargesheet, ‘The Kerala Story’ controversies and other top stories.

Shraddha Walkar Case: Aaftab Pleads Not Guilty As Court Explains Murder, Destruction of Evidence Charges

Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, has asserted his innocence and requested a trial as the court explained the charges to him. Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar posted the matter for further proceedings on June 9. READ MORE

UP Makes ‘The Kerala Story’ Tax-Free After Ban in Bengal; Cop Cover For Crew Member Over Threat Call

The Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government has made ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in state. This comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee government banned the movie in West Bengal. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hailed the decision and said he wants people of the state to watch the film and “understand how our sisters have suffered" READ MORE

‘Shocking, Haunting’: Kerala HC Initiates PIL After Tragic Malappuram Boat Accident Claims 22 Lives

The Kerala High Court expressed deep shock and anguish over the devastating boat accident that occurred in the Tanur area of Malappuram district, resulting in the tragic loss of 22 lives, including 15 innocent children. Terming the incident as “shocking" and “haunting," the court took the initiative to launch a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to investigate why the authorities allegedly allowed the operation of the vessel in violation of regulations. READ MORE

IMF Unhappy with Assurances from ‘Friendly Countries’, Loan to Pakistan Could Be Delayed

READ MORE Pakistan is unlikely to get the crucial tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) anytime soon, GeoNews reported. GeoNews said that Pakistan’s loan programme is not on the agenda of the lender’s Executive Board till May 17 in its report.

Deepika Padukone’s Piku Anniversary Post Will Make You Reach For Tissues: ‘Irrfan, I Miss You’

It has been eight years since the release of Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Piku. To mark the occasion, Deepika Padukone, one of the film’s stars, took to social media to share some throwback pictures from the set. The emotional post included three images that captured the behind-the-scenes camaraderie between the actors. In one photo, the trio- Deepika, Irrfan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan are seen posing behind a cardboard car, while the second image is a still from the movie featuring all three actors. The final picture shows the trio posing for a photoshoot. READ MORE

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer to Return Home After Getting Ruled Out, Mumbai Indians Name Replacement

Mumbai Indians (MI) dealt with a major blow with ace pacer Jofra Archer getting ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury. The franchise has roped in his English teammate, all-rounder Chris Jordan as a replacement for the rest of the season. READ MORE

