News18 Afternoon Digest: Siddaramaiah Hints at Double Ticket in K'taka Polls; India Sees Over 1,500 New Covid Cases & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read about the latest Covid-19 tally in India, the upcoming Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and other top stories.

Karnataka Polls: Varuna Seat Confirmed, Siddaramaiah Hints at Double Ticket; Kolar Bonus Likely

After weeks of speculation, it’s official - Siddaramaiah is all set to contest from the Varuna seat in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. READ MORE

Highest in 146 Days, India Sees Over 1,500 New Covid Cases; Active Tally Crosses 8,500

India continues to witness a spike in new Coronavirus cases, with the country recording a single-day spike of 1,590 fresh infections in the past 24 hours-the highest in 146 days-according to the Union health ministry’s data released on Saturday. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Can No Longer Fight Lok Sabha, State Polls? With ‘Conditions Applied’, 8-Yr Ban EXPLAINED

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha on Friday, he also stands disqualified from contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections for eight years unless his conviction is stayed by a higher court, an expert on electoral laws said. READ MORE

A WhatsApp Status Pushed this Maha Village to the Brink of Communal Violence. A Brave Decision Saved It

Savarde, a village of approximately 15,000 people, lies around 25km from the city of Kolhapur. Last week, the village became a hotbed of communal tensions after the WhatsApp status of an 18-year-old angered its Hindu-majority population. READ MORE

Mallya Sent Funds to Children’s Accounts & Force India F1 Team as Kingfisher Flew in Debt Turbulence

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya received 40 million dollars from Diageo PLC in 2016, and transferred the funds to his children’s accounts, as well to the Force India Formula 1 Team Ltd, among other entities, as per the latest supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI. READ MORE

How To Link PAN and Aadhaar Through SMS, How To Check Status?

Even as the PAN-Aadhaar deadline is fast approaching, just a week is left for you to link these two key documents. Failing this will make your permanent account number, or PAN, inoperative, and thus you will not be able to get key government services using PAN. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Asks ‘Why Are You Shouting’ As Paparazzi Scream Her Name, Call Her Mrs Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma delivered jaw-dropping looks two nights in a row. The actress, on Friday, was seen attending a fashion awards show in Mumbai and had us floored with her look. For the special night, Anushka was seen wearing a gorgeous black gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress tied her hair back into a sleek bun while sporting a statement neckpiece. READ MORE

