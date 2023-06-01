News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Surrender Weapons': Shah's Stern Warning Amid Decision on Panel to Probe Manipur Violence & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 afternoon digest, we are covering Union Minister Amit Shah’s request to people of Manipur to surrender their arms after a prolonged violence in the state. In other news, we have a training aircraft that crashed in Karnataka. Both pilots are safe.

‘Surrender Weapons’: Shah’s Stern Warning Amid Decision on Panel to Probe Manipur Violence

Reiterating that mistrust and violence in Manipur was triggered by “a verdict of a court”, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a judicial commission, headed by a retired high court judge, will probe the incident.

He further announced that families of those who lost their lives will get Rs 5 lakh each from the state and central government. "Education officials will reach the state and we will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan," Shah said, adding that thirty thousand metric ton of extra rice will be sent too and more doctors will reach Kuki areas.

IAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar District, Both Pilots Safe

AKiran trainer aircraft of India Air Force (IAF) crashed into an open field in Chamarajanagar district's Bhogapura village in Karnataka. The two pilots aboard the jet successfully ejected using parachutes and are reported to have landed safely. No casualties have been reported at this time. Further details are awaited.

Meet K Krithivasan: TCS Welcomes New Visionary CEO Today; Here’s What You Should Know

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, had earlier appointed K Krithivasan as the new CEO-designate, with effect from March 16. His appointment came after Rajesh Gopinathan resigned from the post of MD and CEO "to pursue other interests". An alumnus of Coimbatore Institute of Technology and IIT Kanpur, Krithivasan took over the TCS reins on June 1 as the fifth CEO in its over-five-decade-long history.

Deepika Padukone Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close As They Reunite After Many Years For YJHD Reunion

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reunited after what feels like ages for the 10th anniversary bash of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The duo joined Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, director Ayan Mukerji, producer Karan Johar and music director Pritam, among other crew members, to celebrate 10 years of YJHD. The photos of their party were shared by Ayan on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela Moves Into Rs190-Crore Bungalow Next To Yash Chopra’s House In Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning Bollywood actress known for her beauty and impeccable fashion sense, continues to captivate her fans with her latest feat. Recently, she has been making headlines for her extravagant new house, leaving her admirers in awe. Urvashi has purchased a luxurious bungalow located next to the iconic Yash Chopra's house. The property itself is valued at a staggering Rs 190 Crore. Situated in the heart of Mumbai, this magnificent mansion has four levels, offering Urvashi ample space.

WTC Final: R Ashwin Replaces Ravindra Jadeja in England Legend’s Combined India-Australia XI

The two finalists of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 are gearing up for the final clash of the cycle with India and Australia set to square off at The Oval in London from June 7. The top-two teams of the WTC standings feature some of the finest red-ball cricketers to have played the game.