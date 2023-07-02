News18 Afternoon Digest: Temple, Dargah Razed in Demolition Drive in Northeast Delhi Amid Tight Security And Other Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the demolition drive in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. In other news, we are covering the unfolding situation in violence-hit France.

Northeast Delhi: Temple, Dargah Razed in Demolition Drive in Bhajanpura Amid Tight Security

A Hanuman temple and a Dargah were demolished at Bhajanpura Chowk in Delhi by Public Works Department (PWD) amidst tight security on Sunday morning. A large number of police and CRPF personnel were deployed during the demolition drive. READ MORE

France Riots LIVE Updates: Car Rammed Into Mayor’s Home in Paris; Residential Building Set Ablaze in Grigny

Rioters on Saturday reportedly set fire to a residential building in France’s Grigny as violence continued on the fifth day of the demonstration despite French authorities deploying reinforcements to flashpoint cities. READ MORE

Uniform Civil Code: Himachal Congress Leader Extends Support to UCC as Party Decides to Wait for BJP’s Draft Bill

Uniform Civil Code Updates: Sticking to its stand that uniform civil code (UCC) is undesirable at this stage, the Congress on Saturday decided to wait for the next move of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over the issue and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on UCC comes up. READ MORE

‘Whip Me With Shoes If…’: Aaditya’s Ex-Aide Rahul Kanal on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian Cases

Rahul Kanal-a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray- who joined the ruling Shiv Sena faction on Saturday, demanded a detailed probe into the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian. READ MORE

Watch: Controversy Erupts as Mitchell Starc’s Catch of Ben Duckett Overturned at Lord’s

Controversy erupted two overs before the fourth day’s play of the 2nd Test between England and Australia came to an end on Saturday. Mitchell Starc seemed to have taken a decent catch at the fine leg region that gave Australia their fifth wicket in Ben Duckett at the Lord’s. READ MORE

Monsoon Updates: 9 Dead in Rain-hit Gujarat, Shah Speaks to CM Patel; Yellow Alert in Delhi

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat inundating low-lying areas and creating a flood-like situation. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in some of the worst-affected areas in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari an official said on Saturday. READ MORE