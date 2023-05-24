News18 Afternoon Digest: TN's 'Sengol' to be Placed in New Parliament; In Jail, 'Unrecognisable' Satyendar Jain Sparks AAP vs BJP War And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the history of Tamil Nadu’s ‘Sengol’ that is to be placed in the New Parliament. In other news, we’re looking at AAP vs BJP war on Satyendar Jain’s deteriorating health in jail.

Tamil Nadu’s ‘Sengol’ to be Placed in New Parliament, Amit Shah Explains Its Legacy

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Wednesday said the New Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). READ MORE

Alarming Weight Loss, Depression & Sleep Apnea: In Jail, ‘Unrecognisable’ Satyendar Jain Sparks AAP vs BJP War

On May 22, striking pictures of former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been behind bars since the end of May last year, emerged as he was taken to the Safdarjung hospital following complaints of extreme back pain. READ MORE

Extensive Work on Banning Outfits Like PFI, How Praveen Sood Became PM’s Top Choice for CBI Director

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed Praveen Sood, the director-designate of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for his “valuable contribution” in banning the “unlawful” Popular Front of India (PFI), but his presentation on ‘Tackling Radical Organisations: The Road Ahead” at the DGs’ conference in January impressed Modi in particular, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Panic on IndiGo Flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad as Aircraft Takes Off Within Seconds of Landing

Passengers on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced a moment of terror on Monday night when their aircraft abruptly ascended shortly after making contact with the runway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident occurred during what was anticipated to be a routine landing at 9:15pm, leaving passengers startled and bewildered by the unexpected touchdown-takeoff sequence. READ MORE

‘Almost All’ Oppn Parties to Boycott New Parliament Building Inauguration; SAD, BRS Yet to Decide

All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, said Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, announcing that Shiv Sena (UBT) too will not attend the event. READ MORE

Nitesh Pandey, Anupamaa Actor, Dies at 51 After Cardiac Arrest

Television actor Nitesh Pandey has died at the age of 51. The actor, who was recently seen in Anupamaa, died of a cardiac arrest. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar. It is reported that Nitesh suffered a cardiac arrest on May 23 in Igatpuri, near Nashik, where he was shooting for a project. His sister, Arpita, is said to be in a state of shock. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Inspiring Speech After RCB’s 15 Years of No Trophy Has Fans Calling Him ‘King’

Team India’s premier batter Virat Kohli is one of the biggest icons in India and. Not only he enjoys a massive fan following but people religiously look upto him both on and off-field activities. This video which is currently going viral only shows as to why he enjoys such a massive fan following. Taking to Twitter, user named ‘Shubh’, posted an old video of the batter giving a speech. In the video, he can be seen talking about opportunities and his IPL experience. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Makes BIG Claim Against Bollywood Director: ‘He Said, I Need to See Her Underwear’

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she was once made uncomfortable by a director on the sets of a film in her early days in Bollywood. The actress said that she felt humiliated, so much so that she decided to opt out of the project. READ MORE