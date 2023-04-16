News18 Afternoon Digest | Turkish Pistol Banned Used in Atiq Ahmed's Killings; Kejriwal Reaches CBI Office For Questioning in Liquorgate & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Afternoon Digest, we are covering the latest update on the sensational murders of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj. In other news, we are looking at the latest updates in BI’s summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

Atiq Ahmed News LIVE Updates: Turkish Pistol Banned in Indian Market Used in Killings; Tight Security at Umesh Pal’s Residence

Atiq Ahmed News LIVE Updates: In light of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf’s sensational murders in Prayagraj, section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place when Atiq and Asraf were being to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Reaches CBI Office For Questioning in Liquorgate; Protesting AAP Workers Detained

Delhi Excise Policy Live Updates: The Delhi Chief Minister reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in the national capital, on Sunday, in Delhi for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. The CBI has summoned Kejriwal to its headquarters today to question him in connection with the formulation of Delhi’s now-scraped excise policy. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Shot Dead: From Gangster’s Reign of Terror to Murder on Camera, All You Need to Know

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup. READ MORE

Why CBI Thinks Arvind Kejriwal’s Investigation is Important | Inside Details of Delhi Liquor Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who has summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 in the now-scrapped liquor policy, is not ready to believe that the conspiracy happened without his knowledge, according to top CBI sources. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh In BIG Trouble? YRF Decides Not To Sign Films With Him Because of His Flops: Report

Ranveer Singh’s films have not been performing greatly at the box office after the coronavirus pandemic. First, it was 83 in 2021 and then Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) that collected less than Rs 16 crore at the box office. Even Cirkus ended its lifetime with Rs 35.65 crores and was not admired by the audience. Considering his three back-to-back flops, it has now been reported that Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided not to do any movies with Ranveer Singh as of now. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Fan Brings His Favourite ‘Dilli Ke Chole Bhature’ to RCB vs DC Match, Pic Goes Viral

There is no hiding Virat Kohli’s love for Delhi’s Chole Bhature. The former RCB skipper has openly expressed his childhood love for the dish from his hometown. Unsurprisingly, Kohli’s adoration for the delicacy is widely known among his fans. In fact, one of his fans was so inspired by Kohli’s love for the dish that he decided to bring it all the way from Delhi to Bengaluru to fulfill his cravings during RCB’s game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. This photo of Kohli’s fan with a bag of Chole Bhature has since gone viral on social media. READ MORE

On Cam | Traffic Cop Dragged Atop Car’s Bonnet for 20 Km in Navi Mumbai, Driver High on Drugs

Siddeshwar Mali, a 37-year-old traffic policeman was dragged atop a car’s bonnet in Navi Mumbai on Saturday as he tried to stop the driver on the suspicion that its driver had taken drugs. The traffic cop was dragged for over around 20 kilometers at around 1:30 pm, while the car driver was under the influence of drugs. Mali was on bandobast duty on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. READ MORE

Sudan Clashes: Over 27 Killed, 170 Injured as Army, Paramilitaries Battle; Indians Asked to Stay Indoors

At least 56 people have been killed and 600 injured in fighting in the Sudanese capital in the early hours of Sunday as the deadly clash between paramilitaries and the regular army entered its second day. READ MORE

Pondicherry’s ‘Beer Bus’ Promises Unlimited Beer, With One Major Exception

To relax in the sun, sand and enjoy cold beer, Pondicherry has long been a favourite tourist destination. In an effort to expand the tourism of the coastal city, the Catamaran Brewing Co. has launched a ‘Beer Bus’ that offers a unique experience to the tourists exploring the town. READ MORE

