News18 Afternoon Digest: UP Court Holds Atiq Ahmed Guilty in Umesh Pal Abduction Case & Other Top Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read about Atiq Ahmed’s conviction, Rahul Gandhi’s bungalow eviction notice, hunt for Amritpal Singh and other top stories.

Big Setbacks for Atiq: UP Court Holds Gangster Guilty in Umesh Pal Abduction Case, SC Refuses to Order Protection

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and a few others have been found guilty by a court in Prayagraj in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder. Umesh Pal, too, was killed last month in an attack allegedly orchestrated by the two.

‘Without Prejudice to My Rights…’: Rahul Gandhi’s Letter to LS Secretariat on Bungalow Notice

Former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to the notice asking him to vacate the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, which he has been occupying since 2005.

‘Hum Paanch’: Latest Names in Spotlight in Amritpal Singh’s Case; One Was ‘Close to Son of Ex-Pak Army Chief’

Daljit Singh Kalsi, the key aide of absconding Sikh extremist Amritpal Singh, is allegedly close of the son of Pakistan's former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Saad Bajwa's Dubai-based company used to reportedly finance Kalsi.

Kangana Ranaut Claims Karan Johar ‘Banned’ Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood After SRK ‘Friendship’

Kangana Ranaut has made yet another shocking allegation against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress has alleged that Karan Johar "banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her "friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, claimed that Karan "harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where "she had to leave India".

‘Quite Arrogant’: Virat Kohli’s Former RCB Teammate Recalls First Meeting With The Batting Superstar

Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru last week to start his preparations for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB will begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

