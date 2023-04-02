News18 Afternoon Digest: Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts & Other Top Stories

In top news of the morning, actor Varun Dhawan reacted strongly to trolls after video of him lifting Gigi Hadid at NMACC opening event went viral; dozens have been arrested in Bihar over Ram Navami violence; ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission; and more

Ram Navami Clashes: Nearly 80 Arrested for Violence in Bihar; Bengal BJP Chief Visits Violence-Hit Howrah Amid Sec 144

Amid tensions in Bihar due to incidents of violence that took place on Ram Navami (March 30) in Bihar’s Sasaram, section 144 has been imposed in Nalanda’s Bihar Sharif area. Besides, six people were injured in the process of making crude bombs, and were seriously burnt due to an explosion. The incident took place at the compound of a private house where a forensic team is investigating the matter. LIVE UPDATES

‘India Achieved It’: ISRO on Successful Landing Experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX). The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the national space agency said. ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation. READ MORE

K’taka Polls: Siddaramaiah to Repeat 2-seat Gamble, Bets on ‘Karmabhoomi’ Varuna & ‘Complex’ Kolar

A sentence repeated by leader of opposition Siddaramaiah once his name featured in the first list of the Congress for the Karnataka assembly elections was: ‘This is my last election. And since it is my last election, I feel I should contest from Varuna, my karmabhoomi’. But the former chief minister will also be contesting from Kolar, for which the grand old party has made a lot of preparations and laid the groundwork. READ MORE

Varun Dhawan Called ‘Disgusting’ for Kissing Gigi Hadid ‘Without Consent’; Actor Strongly Reacts

After facing backlash for lifting Gigi Hadid during their recent performance, Varun Dhawan broke his silence. The Bollywood actor was performing at the NMACC fashion gala which was attended by several noted stars including the supermodel. During his performance, Gigi can be seen making her way to the stage when Varun lifts her and twirls her. He also gave her a peck on the cheeks. This action left the internet divided with some netizens trolling Varun for his behaviour. READ MORE

Legendary Cricketer Salim Durani Passes Away Aged 88, PM Modi-Ravi Shastri Pay Tributes

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passed away at the age of 88 on April 2. Durani was well-known for his movie-star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand. The cricketer breathed his last in Jamnagar, Gujarat wherein he was living with his younger brother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian coach Ravi Shastri were among those who sent their condolences. READ MORE

‘If Polls are Not Held in 90 Days…’: Imran Khan Threatens Pak Govt Amid Political Crisis

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday threatened to launch nationwide protests if the elections were not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days. READ MORE

