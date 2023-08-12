News18 Afternoon Digest: Weather LIVE Updates: 5 Killed In Uttarakhand Landslide; Himachal, UP, Bihar To Receive Heavy Rains And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, we bring to you the latest updates on the Weather, new features in Samsung Galaxy S24 and many other stories.

Weather LIVE Updates: 5 Killed In Uttarakhand Landslide; Heavy Rains Predicted in Himachal, UP, Bihar

After record-breaking rainfall in the month of July, the monsoon system has hit a lull in most parts of the country. However, heavy downpours continue in some northern states including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy showers are also likely in Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next five days, but rainfall activity over the rest of the country is likely to be subdued during the next week before a revival of active monsoon conditions thereafter, according to India Meteorological Department IMD. READ MORE

Behind Narendra Modi’s ‘No Freebies’ Policy, A 2007 Lesson in Gujarat

Narendra Modi was facing his second state elections in 2007 in Gujarat and the buzz was that it was going to be tough for him this time, after winning the 2002 elections on the back of the Gujarat riots. The central BJP leadership had a proposed antidote — let’s go the freebies way. READ MORE

US, India Partnering in Defence, Tech, Economy, Culture; Ties Rooted in Democracy, Pluralism: Ro Khanna to News18

A high-powered delegation of US members of Congress will visit Delhi next week with United States congressman Ro Khanna leading it. Khanna, who recently met representatives of a “coalition of Indian-American organisations” including Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian-American Muslim Council, and India Civil Watch International in Washington, reportedly “expressed his desire to protect minority rights in India”. Speaking exclusively with CNN-News18 from Mumbai, he said, “It’s a historic delegation. We’re so excited that we are gonna be at the Red Fort with the Prime Minister celebrating India’s independence. And for me, it has personal meaning as my grandfather as you know was part of the freedom movement. He was jailed for many years. And to see that moment is wonderful." READ MORE

Samsung Galaxy S24 May Feature New ‘M13’ OLED Panels, Return To Exynos Chipsets

Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have been available for almost six months now, and as we approach the six-month mark, speculation surrounding the next mainline Galaxy S24 phones is starting to build. According to new reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 models—including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—will use a new material called M13 for their OLED displays. READ MORE

Commando: Adah Sharma, Vipul Amrutlal Shah Clarify ‘No Problem’ With Vidyut Jammwal | Exclusive

The first instalment in the popular action franchise, Commando, had released a decade ago. And the one factor that remained constant across the three Commando films was actor Vidyut Jammwal, who played the lead character, Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra. But the film franchise has been turned into a digital series now and instead of Jammwal, it features a debutant actor, Prem Parrijaa, in the lead role. READ MORE

‘I Hope That My Runs do the Talking’: Prithvi Shaw ‘Not Thinking Too Much’, Focuses on ‘Each Game at a Time’

Prithvi Shaw’s arrival in international cricket was a blast. He got himself on the list of youngest players to smash a century in Test cricket which also features a legend like Sachin Tendulkar. But to his dismay, the Mumbai batter was eventually sidelined due to a streak of inconsistent performances. But despite going out of favour, Prithvi keeps reminding one and all about the talent he possesses. The 23-year-old recently smashed a double hundred for Northamptonshire in the ongoing Royal One Day Cup and entered the record books. READ MORE