News18 Afternoon Digest: Weather LIVE Updates; AIIMS to Set Up AYUSH Academic Depts & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Weather LIVE Updates: Pranmati River Swells in U’ttarakhand’s Chamoli; 74 Dead in Himachal; AIIMS to Set Up AYUSH Academic Departments Across India: Secretary Rajesh Kotecha | Exclusive, and other top stories.

Weather LIVE Updates: Pranmati River Swells in U’ttarakhand’s Chamoli; 74 Dead in Himachal

As the monsoon mayhem continues in Himachal Pradesh, at least 74 people have been killed in the landslides and floods triggered by incessant rains in the state. HP recorded heavy rains for three days, beginning Sunday, following which it subsided. The showers will again increase on August 23 and 24, but there will be no excessive or continuous rainfall, according to IMD. READ MORE

AIIMS to Set Up AYUSH Academic Departments Across India: Secretary Rajesh Kotecha | Exclusive

India is set to integrate the academic department of AYUSH with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country, bringing together the education of conventional and traditional medicine in common medical colleges. READ MORE

Differently-Abled Man Found Dead in Train with Neck, Hands & Feet Tied To Rod at Chennai Central Station

A differently-abled man from Chhattisgarh was found dead under a berth in a general compartment of a train at Chennai Central railway station late on Wednesday. The man was found with his neck, hands and feet tied to a rod under the berth. READ MORE

‘Rat in Gravy’: FDA Shuts Down Popular Bandra Eatery Pending Compliance

the popular eatery in Mumbai’s Bandra, which allegedly served rat instead of chicken to a Goregaon resident, has been temporarily closed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency slapped a closure notice on Papa Pancho da Dhaba on Wednesday after several compliance issues were reportedly found during an inspection following the customer’s claim of discovering a rat in his food earlier in the week. READ MORE

India Sprint Queen Dutee Chand Gets Four-year Ban for Failing Dope Test

National record holder Dutee Chand has been served with a four-year ban for failing out-of-competition dope test. Dutee set the new India women record when she ran 100m in 11.17 seconds during the 2021 Indian Grand Prix 4. The ban starts from January 3, 2023 and all the competitive results that she obtained from the date of sample collection (December 5, 2022) will be disqualified while she will have to forfeit the medals, points and prizes. READ MORE

Vivek Agnihotri ‘Dislikes’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Politics: ‘He’s Responsible for Destroying Bollywood’

Vivek Agnihotri has accused Shah Rukh Khan of ‘destroying’ Bollywood. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared that even though he likes SRK, he does not approve of the superstar’s ‘politics’. He claimed that King Khan has made Bollywood all about ‘PRs, hype, glamour and stardom’. READ MORE