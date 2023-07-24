News18 Afternoon Digest: What the ASI Survey of Disputed Gyanvapi Means For The Legal Battle and Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Gyanvapi survey, Parliament’s monsoon session and other latest stories.

Let’s Talk Law | The ASI Survey of Disputed Gyanvapi Mosque & What It Means for the Legal Battle

The Gyanvapi dispute is clearly headed in a direction where the Hindu side seeks to establish that the ‘real’ character of the mosque complex is that of a Hindu temple. The ASI survey would be decisive in this battle of contested history and invaded heritage. The ASI is to conduct a survey in the entire area of the Gyanvapi complex. The Wuzukhana, where the disputed ‘Shivling-like’ structure was found, is sealed by the Supreme Court and hence not covered under the survey. READ MORE

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates: Both Houses Adjourned till 12 Noon Amid Deadlock Over Manipur Issue

The Monsoon Session of Parliament reconvened on Monday on a rocky start as the INDIA Opposition alliance hardened its stance on the Manipur violence with demands of a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter while the BJP held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the deteriorating law and order situation in Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. READ MORE

Twitter Set To Be Replaced With ‘X’ Today; Here’s What Elon Musk Said

After recently announcing that its micro-blogging application Twitter will be renamed to ‘X’, Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has now revealed ambitious plans for a significant transformation of the social media platform. “X dot com now points to Twitter dot com. Interim X logo goes live later today," Musk tweeted. READ MORE

Income Tax Day: Have You Checked AIS App Before ITR Filing? Here’s How It May Help You

In- March this year, the Income Tax Department launched a mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). READ MORE

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Video From Their Barbie Movie Date LEAKED; Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoyed a romantic movie date in Mumbai on Saturday. The rumoured lovebirds chose Greta Gerwig’s Barbie over Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In a video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, Aditya Roy Kapur is captured walking in a theatre playing Barbie as Ananya obliges a female fan with a selfie. READ MORE

‘Jam-Ball?’: India Pip England’s Bazball to Script Historic World Record During 2nd Test vs WI

England’s bazball has revolutionized Test cricket like no other team has done in recent history however, the Indian team gave glimpses of ‘Jam-ball’ as they scripted a historic world record in Test cricket to notch a major milestone. Team India became the side to score the fastest 100 runs in the history of Test cricket when they breached the three-figure mark in just 12.2 overs against West Indies in their second innings of the second Test at Trinidad. READ MORE