News18 Afternoon Digest: Will Say 'Eradicate Sanatana Dharma' Again & Again, Says Udhayanidhi; Massive Traffic Jam in Mumbai & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories: Will Say ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ Again & Again: Adamant Udhayanidhi Speaks to News18; Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam on Western Expressway; Commuters See ‘Work-from-Home Wish Coming True’, among other top stories.

Will Say ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ Again & Again: Adamant Udhayanidhi Speaks to News18

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday reiterated that he “sticks" to his ‘Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated’ remark. He added that he never spoke about genocide and will face all legal actions. “I will leave it to public to decide," Stalin junior said. READ MORE

Mumbai Traffic: Massive Jam on Western Expressway; Commuters See ‘Work-from-Home Wish Coming True’

A massive traffic jam hit Mumbai’s Western Express Highway for the second time in a three weeks-span on Monday. The busy highway has been swamped with traffic due to some repair works issue near the Aarey Bridge path that leads to Bandra. READ MORE

‘Weapon to Hide Shortcomings’: After Son Sparks Major Row, MK Stalin’s Message on ‘Religion’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in his podcast ‘Speaking for India’ took a swing at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they have taken “religion as their weapon" to hide all their flaws. “They are inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the warmth of its fiery flames," said Stalin. READ MORE

Xi Jinping Snubs G20 Summit as India’s Rise Hurts Chinese Prez’s ‘Emperor Mindset’

Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi which will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10. The reason for the decision remains unclear but there are several speculations as to why the leader of the world’s second largest economy is skipping the meeting which is the world’s premier international forum of world leaders. READ MORE

Max Verstappen Wins Italian GP For Record 10th Straight F1 Victory

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen secured a record 10th straight win with victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a Red Bull one-two on Ferrari’s home track. “That’s a nice stat,” Verstappen said on team radio immediately after the win. READ MORE

Ishaan Khatter Finds Love Again? Actor Reportedly Dating a Model After Breakup With Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter is a popular name in the showbiz world. Months after the actor was spotted on a bike with a mystery girl, it has now been revealed that Shahid Kapoor is dating somebody. Know details about Ishaan Khatter’s new romantic relationship here. READ MORE