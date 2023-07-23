News18 Afternoon Digest: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark Again; Manipur Video, And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 afternoon digest brings you the latest stories; Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again; Govt On Alert Amid Possibility of Another Round of Floods; Manipur Video: Cops Make 6th Arrest, Security Upped Across State; ‘Rumour-free’ Helpline No. Launched, and other top stories.

Delhi: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Again; Govt On Alert Amid Possibility of Another Round of Floods

A surge of discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna following heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh led to the river breaching the danger mark again in Delhi on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. READ MORE

Manipur Video: Cops Make 6th Arrest, Security Upped Across State; ‘Rumour-free’ Helpline No. Launched

The May 4 Manipur video where two women are being paraded naked, sparked a massive outrage among people and the state. Police had made the first arrest on July 20, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day. A sixth arrest has been made by the police on Saturday. READ MORE

G20 Summit Venue: ITPO Complex in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan All Set for Inauguration | Check Stunning Pics

The newly redeveloped ITPO complex in New Delhi, which will host G20 leaders’ meet, will be inaugurated on July 26. Also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate in the opening ceremony, according to reports on Sunday. READ MORE

Donald Trump Would Defeat Joe Biden in US Presidential Polls If It Were Held Now: Poll

Former US President Donald Trump would defeat incumbent Joe Biden if the presidential race were held now, winning by a five-percentage-point margin in a head-to-head matchup. READ MORE

Delhi HC Refuses to Interfere With Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Asian Games Trials Exemption

The Delhi High Court refused to interfere with the exemption granted to Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, Vinesh Phogat from the trials for the Asian Games on Saturday. READ MORE

CBFC Asks Karan Johar to Remove ‘Lok Sabha’ References, Replace Cuss Words in RRKPK: Report

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been certified but with a few changes. The Karan Johar directorial is all set to release on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are promoting the film in full swing, visiting different cities and interacting with fans. READ MORE