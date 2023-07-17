News18 Afternoon Digest: Yamuna Level Goes Up Again in Delhi, Expected to Go Further Up And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Delhi floods, the opposition meeting in Bengaluru and other major stories

Delhi Flood Latest Updates: Yamuna Level Goes Up Again, Predicted to Increase Further

River Yamuna is predicted to rise further in contrast to the earlier prediction which said the water level will go below the ‘danger’ mark soon. At 8:00 am today, the water level was recorded at 205.50 meters, which is slightly higher than the 205.48 meters recorded at 7:00 am. READ MORE

Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: Mega Meet From Today; 2024 Polls, Front’s Name, EVMs Among Top Agendas

The Opposition parties are all set to meet in Karnataka’s Bengaluru today and tomorrow to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. READ MORE

Health Matters | India Mustn’t Take Shortcuts for Making Biosimilars, Confusing Affordability with Efficacy Bad Idea

India is poised to script yet another success story akin to its triumph in capturing the global market for generic medicines. This time, its eyes are trained on the market for biosimilars. READ MORE

Ileana D’Cruz FINALLY Shares 1st Photo With Boyfriend Amid Pregnancy; Know Who He Is

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz finally shared the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps. READ MORE

When Neetu Kapoor Justified Husband Rishi Kapoor’s ‘Affairs’: ‘I’ve Caught Him… Hundreds of Times’

Neetu Kapoor was considered one of the top actress in Hindi cinema back in her time. With films like Amar Akbar Antony, Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Yaarana to her name, Neetu’s stardom was an all-time high during the mid-70s. However, the actress quit acting after getting married to late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu and Rishi’s married life would often become a topic of discussion in media. In fact, Neetu Kapoor was said to have been well-aware of Rishi Kapoor’s “flings" at outdoor locations even after marriage. READ MORE

Novak Djokovic Reduced to Tears on Court After Wimbledon Final Defeat to Carlos Alcaraz | WATCH

Novak Djokovic was moved to tears as the Serbian gave an emotional interview on-court, congratulating Carlos Alcaraz after his stunning victory in the Wimbledon 2023 final that went well beyond four hours as the world number 1 emerged victorious. Alcaraz won the match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at the centre court on Sunday, ending the Serbian’s quest for a fifth successive title at SW19. READ MORE