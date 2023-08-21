News18 Afternoon Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Heads to Moon’s South Pole for Historic Touchdown And Other Top Stories

Delhi Govt Official Rapes Minor: Girl Raped For Months, Given Abortion Pills by Accused’s Wife

The 14-year-old girl, who was raped repeatedly by a senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, was allegedly administered abortion pills by the accused’s wife, sources said. According to shocking details that have emerged in the case, when the minor became pregnant after months of abuse, she was forced to terminate her pregnancy by the wife of the accused. READ MORE

As Russia’s Luna-25 Crashes, Eyes on Chandrayaan-3 as it Heads to Moon’s South Pole for Historic Touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 steadily continues its journey to the moon, even as Luna-25 — which was expected to outpace it —crashed on the lunar surface on Saturday. Russia, formerly the Soviet Union, had demonstrated the first-ever soft landing on the moon in 1966, but fell short of repeating the historic feat 57 years later with its comeback mission. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: ISRO Shares Pics of Moon’s Far Side

The last and final step of India’s lunar mission was completed as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully reduced the Lander Module’s orbit, announcing that it is expected to land on the moon’s surface at 6:04 pm on August 23. READ MORE

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 2 Killed, 4 Injured As Overturning Container Hits Five Cars; Traffic Slowed Down

At least two were killed and four others injured in a road accident as a container travelling on the Mumbai-Pune expressway overturned and caused damage to around five cars. The accident led to a disruption on the lane heading to Pune. READ MORE

G20: Govt Looks at Nearby Airports, as Parking Space in Delhi Not Enough For VVIP Planes

As about 50 special aircraft are expected to land at the two Delhi airports — Indira Gandhi International Airport and the IAF base in Palam — for the G20 summit next month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is exploring options to direct them to other cities due to scarcity of parking space. READ MORE

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: KL Rahul Likely to Return, Question Looms on Shreyas Iyer

The big day is finally here, BCCI are set to announce India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad on August 21, Monday with captain Rohit Sharma also likely to attend the selection meeting. Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is likely to name a 17-member travelling party which will take part in the Asia Cup that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30. READ MORE