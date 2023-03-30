News18 Evening Digest: 13 Dead as Portion of Indore Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations & Other Top Stories

Indore: 13 Dead as Portion of Temple Caves in During Ram Navami Celebrations, Probe Ordered

At least 13 people died after a portion of a temple caved in during Ram Navami celebrations in Patel Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Thursday. READ MORE

J&K Police to Get Armored JCBs, Tractors for Operations in Valley | Exclusive

In a shot in the arm for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the government has approved five armoured JCBs and tractors for operational requirements in Kashmir valley. READ MORE

Will Delhi Have to Mask Up Again? Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Clarifies as Covid Cases Rise

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj held an emergency meeting in the secretariat on Thursday afternoon following a call from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a night before on the back of rising Covid-19 cases in the Capital. READ MORE

‘We Didn’t Create Scene’: As Shah Recalls Arrest & Pressure to Frame Modi, How then Guj-CM Handled Episode | Rising India Summit

In a bombshell revelation on Wednesday during the Rising India Summit 2023, Home Minister Amit Shah said he had been pressured by federal investigators to ‘frame’ then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case. READ MORE

Rising India: Manoj Bajpayee Gives BIG Update on The Family Man 3 Release, Says ‘Paise Bachne…’

Manoj Bajpayee has proved his acting mettle over the years through the different roles he has done. Be it the violent gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur or a family man living a double life in the series The Family Man, the actor has always been convincing in his roles. READ MORE

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be Launched in India on April 11

Mercedes-AMG, the performance subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, is set to launch its most powerful production car ever, the GT 63 S E Performance, in India on April 11, 2023. The super sedan, the first-ever hybrid model from the brand, will come equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 637 bhp power and an additional 202 bhp from the electric motor.READ MORE

Dasara Review: Nani’s Swag Is Unbeatable, Top-notch Climax Sequence Will Give You Goosebumps

Telugu superstar Nani’s much-awaited film Dasara is finally in theatres. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi and directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in key roles. READ MORE

