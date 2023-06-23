News18 Evening Digest: 15 Opposition Parties To Fight 2024 General Elections Together and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the big opposition meeting, PM Modi-Joe Biden talk and other top stories.

15 Oppn Parties ‘Agreed’ to Fight 2024 LS Polls Together at Big Patna Huddle; Next Meet in July

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said all 15 parties opposed to the BJP that took part in the meeting convened in Patna have “agreed to fight the Lok Sabha elections together". The next Opposition meeting will be hosted by Congress and will take place in July, he said. READ MORE

Technology & Terrorism Dominate Modi-Biden Talks; PM’s Address to US Cong Gets 15 Standing Ovations, 79 Applauses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden discussed all pressing challenges confronting the global community in their talks and exchanged views on how India and the US could cooperate to mitigate, address and deal with terrorism comprehensively, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said. Kwatra briefed reporters on the outcomes of the second day of Modi’s visit that began here with a grand ceremonial welcome on the South Lawn of the White House. READ MORE

‘Not Too Late’: At Oppn Meet, Lalu Asks Rahul Gandhi to Get Married; RaGa Bursts Into Laughter | WATCH

After some political discussions at the Opposition meeting, RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday decided to talk about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to get married, asking him to tie the knot soon as it was still “not too late. READ MORE

From Panipuri Seller to India Test Selection: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Inspiring Story