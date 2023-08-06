News18 Evening Digest: 2 Minors Tortured With Chillies, 'Petrol Injection', Forced to Drink Urine in UP And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the shocking incident from UP’s Siddharthnagar, PM Modi’s jibe at Oppn during railway project launch and other stories.

UP Siddharthnagar Shocker: 2 Minors Tortured With Chillies, ‘Petrol Injection’, Forced to Drink Urine Over Suspicion of Theft

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar, two minors were subjected to extreme brutality after being accused of stealing chicken from a poultry farm. On suspicion of theft, the poultry farm and his associates allegedly thrashed both boys, made them drink urine, and applied chilli powder on their private parts. READ MORE

‘Khud Kuch Karenge Nahi, Na Karne Denge…’: PM Modi’s Jibe at Oppn During Railway Project Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rained down on the Opposition and said, “Khud kuch karenge nahi, Na kisi aur ko karne denge (they will neither do anything for the development of the country by themselves nor let anyone else do anything)." READ MORE

Mark Zuckerberg Vs Elon Musk Fight Will Be Live-Streamed On X: All Details

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday took to its micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and announced that his cage fight with the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X. READ MORE

Why are Tomato Prices So High and the Reason Behind Prices Not Coming Down Soon | Explained

Tomato prices have remained high across the country for more than a month as the retail price of the vegetable remained above Rs 200 per kilogram in several parts of the country. After a brief relief, people in many states, including Delhi, are paying out much more to buy the vegetable. READ MORE

Kajol Drops Photos Of Her Beautiful Birthday Cake, Says ‘Day Was Filled With So Much Love’

Kajol has turned a year older and she celebrated the special day with family and friends. Taking to social media, the Trial star shared pictures of her stunning birthday cake and expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love she received on her special day. READ MORE

‘Middle Order Crumbled Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’: Ojha Wants Youngsters to Grab Opportunities

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that the Indian team think tank failed as they rested senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the last two ODI matches against West Indies. India lost the second ODI but they managed to bounce back to clinch the series 2-1, however, they failed to find the answers that they were seeking by resting Rohit and Kohli. With ODI World Cup coming, India have yet not finalised their team combination which is a worrying sign for them. READ MORE