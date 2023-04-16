News18 Evening Digest: 2-Month Deadline For Committee Probing Atiq Ahmed Murder Case And Other Top Stories

Atiq Ahmed Death News LIVE: 2-Month Deadline for Committee Probing Murder Case; MHA to Issue SOPs for Safety of Journalists

In light of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf’s sensational murders in Prayagraj, section 144 has been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi is leading a committee to investigate the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, with retired officers Subesh Kumar Singh and Brijesh Kumar Soni also included. The committee is expected to present its findings to the government within two months. READ MORE

406 Criminal Cases, Sunder Bhati Gang Link: Who Are Lavlesh, Sunny & Arun Who Killed Atiq Ahmed

Gangster-political Atiq Ahmed murder accused Lavlesh has 406 cases, Arun Maurya alias Kalia has a murder case against him and Sunny has Sunder Bhati gang links, according to the latest reports on Sunday. Atiq and his brother were shot dead by the three assailants who were posing as journalists at point-blank range as they were being escorted by the police into a Prayagraj hospital Saturday night for a medical check-up. READ MORE

Turkish Pistol Zigana ‘Used to Kill Atiq Ahmed’: What’s Special About the Gun & Its ‘Pakistan Link’

The three assailants, who shot dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, used highly sophisticated Zigana pistols which are banned in India, as per a report by IANS. Zigana is a semi-automatic pistol produced by the Turkish firearm manufacturing company TISAS. The production of the said pistols started in 2001 and is one of the first pistols in Turkey with an original design. READ MORE

After Giving Death Stare to Ganguly, Virat Kohli ‘Climbs the Roof’ as RCB Thrash DC - See Photo

Virat Kohli is a one-of-a-kind character, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper turns up his aggressive nature on the field, but whenever he’s away from the cricket ground, the 34-year-old has a funny side to him as well. Often spotted dancing on the field, there’s no denying the fact that when it comes to decisive moments, Kohli’s fiery character takes over his jolly nature. READ MORE

Diljit Dosanjh Creates History As He Rocks The Coachella 2023 Stage With His Performance; Watch

It is no secret that apart from being a stellar actor, Diljit Dosanjh is also a gifted singer. The 39-year-old has now created history by becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. While he and Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi made their debut at the festival, several other global icons including also rocked the Coachella 2023 stage. READ MORE

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Set To Make Global Debut Tomorrow, Check Specs And Important Details

The wait is almost over as the luxury car brand Mercedes is all set to launch Maybach EQS 680 SUV, which was already showcased in 2021 as a concept. As per the official details shared by the brand, it will take off the wrap from the luxury SUV on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China. Those who are interested in witnessing the grand unveil by the brand can visit the company’s official website or official youtube channel at 2.00 p.m Central European Summer Time (CEST) tomorrow. READ MORE

