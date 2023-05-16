News18 Evening Digest: 9 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Bengal & Other Top Stories

9 Killed, Several Injured in Massive Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Bengal; BJP Demands NIA Probe

At least nine people were killed and several injured after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra block in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday. READ MORE

MP: Man Throws 1-yr-old Ailing Son on CM Shivraj Chouhan’s Dias, Says ‘Needed to be Heard’

Aman, who was frustrated by the “insensitivity" of some officials and feeling helpless, threw his one-year-old ailing son towards the dias when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on stage to address a public gathering in Sagar district. READ MORE

PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate New Parliament Building On May 28 | All About India’s New Sansad

The new Parliament building is likely to be formally inaugurated by the end of this month. The inauguration of the new structure may tentatively take place on May 28. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: You Will be Surprised by This Antidote to Deadly Methanol | Explained

The death toll in Tamil Nadu’s hooch tragedy in two northern districts increased to 14 on Monday and 51 people who consumed the poisonous brew were being treated in various hospitals, the government said. READ MORE

Mohammad Siraj’s Framed Picture With Virat Kohli in His Hyderabad House Truly Defines Their Bond

In a heartwarming incident, the strong bond between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj has once again come to light. Just a day after reminiscing about the best gift Kohli had given Siraj years ago, the RCB teammates visited Siraj’s newly built home in Hyderabad. A viral picture circulating on the internet showcases a framed photograph of Siraj and Kohli adorning the wall of his home. This poignant image, indeed, speaks volumes about the immense value Siraj places on his relationship with Kohli. READ MORE