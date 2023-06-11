News18 Evening Digest: AAP's 'Maha Rally' Against BJP's Service Ordinance and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Maha rally’ against BJP’s service ordinance and other top stories.
‘BJP Will Bring Similar Ordinance In…’: Back On Ramlila Maidan’s ‘Sacred Stage’ for Maha Rally, Kejriwal Launches New Attack on Centre
Returning to Ramlila Maidan which witnessed the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he addressed the party’s ‘Maha’ rally against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. READ MORE
Mira Road Murder: ‘How Long It Takes For Body to Rot,’ Accused Googled; Cops Threw Up on Reaching Flat
In another shocking revelation in the Mira Road Murder case, the accused’s search history revealed that he looked for information on the decomposition of a dead body. READ MORE
Photos, Audio, Videos: Cops Seek ‘Evidence’ from Wrestlers to Back Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan
At least 27 people, including eight children, were killed following heavy rains and strong winds in northwest Pakistan. The storms hit four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts on Saturday. 15 people were killed in Bannu district alone, including five siblings aged between two and 11, AFP reported. READ MORE
Kangana Ranaut Blames ‘Fake Blind Items’ for Sushant’s Death, Opens Up On Fight With Hrithik
Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took yet another slingshot at Bollywood in a series of Instagram Stories. The Bollywood actress, who made the headlines on Saturday for her potshots against the rumoured casting of Ramayan, made shocking allegations against two Bollywood celebrities. READ MORE