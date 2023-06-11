News18 Evening Digest: AAP's 'Maha Rally' Against BJP's Service Ordinance and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Maha rally’ against BJP’s service ordinance and other top stories.

‘BJP Will Bring Similar Ordinance In…’: Back On Ramlila Maidan’s ‘Sacred Stage’ for Maha Rally, Kejriwal Launches New Attack on Centre

Returning to Ramlila Maidan which witnessed the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he addressed the party’s ‘Maha’ rally against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. READ MORE

Mira Road Murder: ‘How Long It Takes For Body to Rot,’ Accused Googled; Cops Threw Up on Reaching Flat

In another shocking revelation in the Mira Road Murder case, the accused’s search history revealed that he looked for information on the decomposition of a dead body. READ MORE

Photos, Audio, Videos: Cops Seek ‘Evidence’ from Wrestlers to Back Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan

READ MORE Delhi Police has reportedly asked two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video as evidence to back their sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to an Indian Express report, the police sought the photo of a “hug” between Singh and one of the complainants.