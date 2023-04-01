News18 Evening Digest: After Walking Out of Jail, Navjot Singh Sidhu Targets Centre And Other Top Stories

After Walking Out of Jail, Navjot Singh Sidhu Targets Centre, Alleges Conspiracy to Impose President’s Rule in Punjab

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of Punjab’s Patiala jail on Saturday evening after nearly completing the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case. READ MORE

Above-Normal Heatwave Days This Summer, IMD Forecasts Searing Season After April

Northwest India may be able to heave a sigh of relief - at least for a while - as another spell of rain is expected to keep the temperatures from rising further, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast. READ MORE

One More Vande Bharat Train Added to Fleet; Now Travel Between Delhi & Bhopal in 7.5 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 11th Vande Bharat express train between Delhi and Bhopal, which will operate six days a week except Saturday and complete the journey in 7.5 hours. In a tweet, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was the first route to give 160-kmph run to the semi high-speed train in some sections. READ MORE

Delhi Airport: Full Emergency Declared After Dubai-bound Plane Suffers Bird-Hit

A full emergency was declared at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday afternoon after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird-hit. Last month, a bird strike incident forced an Air Asia flight, en route to Pune, to make an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. READ MORE

Covid Status Check: Masks Are Back, States on High Alert Amid Spike in Cases; UP, Kerala Mull New Strategies

Covid cases in India have seen a spike the past month, with a 40% jump in daily cases on March 30. States across the country have held meetings to work on strategies to keep cases in check. READ MORE

GST Collections In March 2023 Jump 13% YoY To Rs 1.60 Lakh Crore; Second-Highest Revenue Ever

GST collections in March 2023 rose 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.60 lakh crore, according to the latest data from the finance ministry. The return filing in March was the highest ever, and the collections were second highest ever. READ MORE

