News18 Evening Digest: Alerts Issued for Maharashtra Districts, Schools Shut And Other Top Stories

Hello, Readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 bring to you latest updates on the Mumbai rains, Manipur violence and many other major stories.

Mumbai Rain Waterlogs Key Stations, Andheri Subway, Thane Schools Shut; Alert in 9 States | Weather Updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts warning of moderate to heavy rainfall across various states including Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha. READ MORE

Rule 267 or 176: Here’s Why the Govt and Oppn Divided Over Discussion on Manipur in Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament remained disrupted for the second day on Friday as the opposition members demanded suspension of business over the horrific video of Kuki women being paraded in Manipur. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court Allows Scientific Survey of Mosque Complex Except ‘Wazukhana‘

The Varanasi court on Friday has allowed a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises apart from the ‘Wazukhana’ area. The court was hearing a petition seeking a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of “Shivling" which was believed to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. READ MORE

Arjun Rampal Becomes Dad For The 4th Time, Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Back in April, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, pleasantly surprised everyone by sharing a photo of her sporting a baby bump. Now, Arjun and Gabriella have welcomed their second child together, bringing more joy to their family. Arjun shared the wonderful news on Instagram, featuring a post that read- ‘Hello World’ written on a towel alongside Winnie The Pooh. The Om Shanti Om star wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support.” READ MORE

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Runs, Escapes Bullets and Screams ‘Hindustan Zindabaad’ In New Video

While everyone is eagerly waiting for Gadar 2, the makers have now assured all that the film will surely be a blockbuster. On Friday, the production house of the movie released a video which featured Sunny Deol in his Tara Singh avatar. The clip also featured actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Tara’s son in the movie. READ MORE

Pakistan’s 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem Decides to Quit Cricket Due to Religious Reasons: Report

Pakistan’s young women cricketer Ayesha Naseem has decided to retire from all forms of the game at the age of 18. More than her age, the reason behind her decision to quit international cricket has become one of the biggest talking points. READ MORE