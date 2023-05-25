News18 Evening Digest: Amit Shah to Visit Violence-hit Manipur for 3 Days And Other Top Stories

‘Justice Will Be Done’: Amit Shah to Visit Violence-hit Manipur for 3 Days, Appeals for Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to groups involved in Manipur violence to maintain peace and said justice will be done with everyone. Shah said that those who are involved in violence will not be spared. He said he will visit Manipur for three days and will talk to people for establishing peace. READ MORE

Pakistan Govt Puts Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Among 80 PTI Members on No-fly List Over May 9 Violence

Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Thursday barred former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi among 80 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from leaving the country by putting them on the no-fly list. READ MORE

Shaping The Sengol: Proud Yet Unbelievable Moment, Won’t Make Replicas for Sale, Crafter’s Kin Tell News18

Among the special invitees for the inauguration of India’s new Parliament building will be the family of jewellers who crafted and made the sengol, which will have a pride of place inside. READ MORE

Amul Issue on Boil But This Time in TN As Stalin Says Dairy Major ‘Infringing’ on Aavin, Writes to Centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in directing Gujarat-based dairy giant Amul to desist from milk procurement with immediate effect citing unhealthy competition with the state’s co-operative milk producer Aavin. READ MORE

New Parliament Opening: Sengol Installation, PM’s Address, Film Screenings & More | Full Schedule

The inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held in two phases and will include puja, installation of the ‘Sengol’, screening of two short films and release of a commemorative coin and stamp, reports said on Thursday. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Fresh Prices Announced Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City on May 25

Fuel prices in India largely remained unchanged on May 25. The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. READ MORE