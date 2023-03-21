News18 Evening Digest: Amritpal Seen Fleeing in Maruti SUV; Mamata to Stage Dharna in Kolkata & More

In this evening’s top stories, we look at Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh fleeing in a Maruti Suzuki Baleno SUV at a toll plaza in Punjab. We also look at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee planning a dharna in Kolkata.

Amid Punjab Police’s massive manhunt, fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was seen in a car crossing a toll plaza. A CCTV footage exclusively accessed by CNN-News18 showed Amritpal sitting in front of a car bearing the registration number of Punjab. READ MORE

Zakir Naik, a radical Islamist preacher, is likely to be deported from Oman, sources told News18. Indian intelligence agencies are already in contact with Oman officials in order to apprehend Naik on his March 23 visit. READ MORE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she would sit in a dharna for two days on the 29th and 30th of March in Kolkata to protest the ‘neglect’ of West Bengal by the Central government. READ MORE

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pondered over the ‘Death by Hanging’ sentence and asked the Central government to initiate a discussion on whether the method is too cruel and needs to be replaced with a “less painful" alternative. READ MORE

The first-rank student of each facility will be given Rs 1 lakh, and second and third-rank students will get Rs 75,000 along with a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader. A laptop each with Rs 15,000 will be given to the students securing fourth, fifth, and sixth in all three streams of the BSEB intermediate examination. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here