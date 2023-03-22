News18 Evening Digest: Barricades Outside British High Commission in Delhi Removed; PM Modi's Key Covid Meet Underway & Other Top Stories

Barricades Outside British High Commission in Delhi Removed; In London, More Cops Deployed at Indian Mission

The Delhi Police on Wednesday removed barricades in front of the British High Commission in New Delhi, but the security of the diplomatic mission remains intact, officials said. READ MORE

LIVE: PM Modi’s Key Covid Meet Underway as India’s Active Tally Crosses 7k-Mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation and preparedness in the country. The meeting comes on a day when India recorded a single-day rise of 1,134 new coronavirus cases, with the active case tally surpassing the 7,000 mark. READ MORE

BJP Backpedals after Vokkaliga Seer’s Stern Warning on Uri, Nanje Gowda Campaign; What Happens Next?

The uncharacteristic and stern warning from the powerful Vokkaliga seer Nirmalananda Swamiji of the Adichunchungiri mutt over the Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda campaign, claiming that they were the ones who killed Tipu Sultan, has now forced the Bharatiya Janata Party on the back foot and made it return to the drawing board. READ MORE

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Pols Aagai Pols’ Jibe; Shares Cryptic Note

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut attacked him. The Udta Punjab star took to his Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic note about Punjab after Kangana warned him for ‘supporting’ Khalistanis amid Punjab Police’s crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides. READ MORE

From Specs To Leaked Photos, Check Everything About Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

The Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield has been witnessing great sales lately, all thanks to vehicles like Classic 650 and Himalayan 450 among others. In order to woo all bike enthusiasts, the firm is all set to introduce much awaited Scrambler 650. However, the company has not revealed any official details regarding the launch date as of yet. But, reports say it will hit the market in upcoming months. READ MORE

Will the ‘Least Impressive Sex’ Cover-Up Lead to Donald Trump’s Downfall? All Aspects Explained

For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated countless legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end. Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week, potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to women who accused him of sexual encounters. READ MORE

