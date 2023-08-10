News18 Evening Digest: Bill to Replace CJI with Union Minister in Selection Panel for Appointing CEC, ECs Proposed By Centre And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Bill proposed by Centre to replace CJI, RBI monetary policy and other top stories.

Centre Proposes Bill to Replace CJI with Union Minister in Selection Panel for Appointing CEC, ECs

A new Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to replace the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the selection panel for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Elections Commissioners (ECs). READ MORE

RBI Monetary Policy: Upward Revision In Inflation Estimates To Delay Rate Cuts

In line with expectations, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) once again unanimously refrained from hiking the repo rate, while retaining its policy stance unchanged at “withdrawal of accommodation", with a 5:1 vote. The increase in vegetable prices led to an upward revision in its inflation forecast for FY2024 to 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent in June 2023. READ MORE

Tomato Prices Skyrocket: Know What RBI Guv Das Said On Rising Vegetable Prices

Even as the prices of vegetables like tomato and green chillies recently jumped pushing inflation upwards, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that going by the past trends, vegetable prices may see a significant correction after a few months. READ MORE

US Elections 2024: Why Vivek Ramaswamy Will Make the Perfect Running Mate for Donald Trump

“I’m running to be Commander-in-Chief, not Pastor-in-Chief of the United States.” That’s how Vivek Ramaswamy replied to a tricky question on faith at a Presidential Townhall in Iowa last week. After his performance there, and generally between July and August, Ramaswamy has been steadily progressing in the Republican race. He’s now polling at No.3 nationally after Donald Trump and Ronald De Santis. READ MORE

Jawan New Poster: SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi Are ‘The Daring, The Dazzling, The Dangerous’

The buzz over Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Jawan is growing more each day. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7 i.e exactly a month away now. Last week, the makers unveiled the first track from the film Zinda Banda, which has already become the talk of the town. While, there are reports that the promotions of the film especially with the media will be as minimum as possible, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the excitement. Maintaining that trajectory, Shah Rukh Khan shared a brand new poster of his film featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. READ MORE

Transfer News Live, August 10: Spurs Accept Bayern’s €100m+ Offer for Harry Kane, Ishan Pandita Joins Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Ishan Pandita is expected to join his new Kerala Blasters teammates in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup campaign. West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire. Sky Sports and BBC report the deal to be worth around 30 million pounds with personal terms not expected to be a problem. Real Sociedad and Manchester United are still negotiating for Donny van de Beek loan deal, with. READ MORE