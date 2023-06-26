News18 Evening Digest: Can Shimla Meet Solve The Opposition Unity Hurdles and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Shimla Opposition meet, BJP’s reaction to Barack Obama’s ‘minority rights’ remark and other top stories.

Can Shimla Meeting Cool Tempers in Oppn Bloc? Congress Faces Tough Test as AAP, TMC Look to Expand Footprint

A poster seen in West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections — featuring both Congress and BJP symbols — and the Trinamool Congress making an issue out of it has cast a shadow on the Patna bonhomie with TMC accusing the Grand Old Party of cosying up to the BJP. READ MORE

Obama Remark Row: Rajnath, Hardeep Puri Join Leaders in Slamming Ex-US Prez | Story So Far

READ MORE Many BJP leaders back home, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the former US president Barack Obama for his remarks on India and held a mirror up to him.