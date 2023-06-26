CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi Rain NewsPragati Maidan TunnelBarack ObamaAmrik Sukhdev Dhaba
Home » India » News18 Evening Digest: Can Shimla Meet Solve The Opposition Unity Hurdles and Other Top Stories
2-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: Can Shimla Meet Solve The Opposition Unity Hurdles and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 16:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Referring to the turf fights between Congress and TMC and AAP, senior leaders said attacking each other needs to stop until the general elections are over. (PTI File Photo)

Referring to the turf fights between Congress and TMC and AAP, senior leaders said attacking each other needs to stop until the general elections are over. (PTI File Photo)

We are also covering: Obama Remark Row: Rajnath, Hardeep Puri Join Leaders in Slamming Ex-US Prez | Story So Far; Himachal Pradesh: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage; Restoration Work On and more

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Shimla Opposition meet, BJP’s reaction to Barack Obama’s ‘minority rights’ remark and other top stories.

Can Shimla Meeting Cool Tempers in Oppn Bloc? Congress Faces Tough Test as AAP, TMC Look to Expand Footprint

A poster seen in West Bengal ahead of the panchayat elections — featuring both Congress and BJP symbols — and the Trinamool Congress making an issue out of it has cast a shadow on the Patna bonhomie with TMC accusing the Grand Old Party of cosying up to the BJP. READ MORE

Obama Remark Row: Rajnath, Hardeep Puri Join Leaders in Slamming Ex-US Prez | Story So Far

 Many BJP leaders back home, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the former US president Barack Obama for his remarks on India and held a mirror up to him. READ MORE
Himachal Pradesh: 200 Tourists Stuck After Flash Floods, Landslides Lead to Traffic Blockage; Restoration Work On

Hundreds of commuters were seen stranded on roads amid heavy traffic jams triggered by landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is a dream destination for Indians, especially in summer. More than 200 people, mostly tourists were stuck near Aut in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district as the Chandigarh-Manali highway due to a block on the national highway connecting Mandi and Kullu. READ MORE

When Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt’s Lip-Kiss Sparked Controversy: ‘I Would Have Married Her…’

Pooja Bhatt, who is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has often grabbed headlines for many reasons but most particularly for her personal life. The actress was a popular name in the ’90s and enjoyed a huge fan following. While her choice of movies was certainly ahead of time but her decision to lock lips with her father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for a magazine photoshoot left many in shock. READ MORE

Barcelona Announce Ilkay Gundogan’s Signing From Manchester City on a Two-Year Deal

FC Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a two-year deal on June 26, Monday. Gundogan joins the Catalans on a free transfer from Man City, penning a deal until 2025, with an option to extend for one more season. According to a statement on Barca’s website, Gundogan’s release clause has been set at 400 million euros. READ MORE

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. News18 Digest
  2. Opposition unity
first published:June 26, 2023, 16:58 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 16:58 IST