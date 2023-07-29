News18 Evening Digest: CBI Takes Over Manipur Strip Parade Case Probe; Seema Haider 2.0 And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the CBI investigation into the horrific Manipur strip parade video, another Seema Haider-like attempt to escape the country and other top stories.

Manipur Strip-Parade: CBI Takes Over Probe, Includes Murder, Gangrape Charges in FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR to take over the probe into the alleged sexual assault incident in Manipur’s Thoubal district, where three women were stripped and paraded naked. A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country. READ MORE

Seema Haider 2.0? Girl Wanted to Fly to Pakistan to Meet Lover. Here’s What Happened at Jaipur Airport

Airport authorities on Friday handed over a teenage girl from Rajasthan to police after they learned that the girl was escaping to Pakistan to meet a man she met online. The girl, who is reportedly a minor, was going to Pakistan to meet an Instagram friend but she had no documents needed for international travel. The girl then cooked up a story to convince airport authorities. READ MORE

‘Check Crime in Rajasthan, Oppn-ruled States’: BJP’s Retort as ‘INDIA’ MPs Reach Violence-hit Manipur

READ MORE A delegation of 21 members of Parliament, who are a part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), reached Manipur on Saturday afternoon for a two-day visit. This is to assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state.

