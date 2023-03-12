News18 Evening Digest: Centre Opposes Same-sex Marriage in Supreme Court and Other Top Stories

Centre Opposes Same-sex Marriage in SC; A Look at Countries Where It’s Legal | Listicle

The Government of India has opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre said same-sex relationships and heterosexual relationships are a “distinctive" class of relationships and cannot be treated identically. READ MORE

’70 Yrs, 400 Assembly & 17 LS Polls’: ECI Never Gave Disputed Results, Faces Agni Pariksha Each Time, Says CEC

In the history of independent India, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted 400 assembly elections and 17 Lok Sabha polls and never gave a disputed result, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, adding that despite all this, the poll body has to give “agni pariksha” every time. READ MORE

PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Project: 7 Highlights | EXPLAINED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials. The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said. READ MORE

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli Ends Century Drought as India Finish Day 4 on High With 88-run Lead

Virat Kohli showcased his class once again as he ended his Test century drought with a gritty knock against Australia in the fourth and final match to put India in the driver’s seat at the stumps on Day 4. Kohli scored 186 runs - his highest score against Australia in Test cricket as India took a crucial 91 runs lead after the first innings. READ MORE

Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Husband Rishi Kapoor with Throwback Pic from London; See Post

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ever since, fans, friends and family members of the actor have been celebrating him in numerous ways. The Kabhi Kabhie actress often leaves fans emotional by sharing unseen pictures and videos of her late husband. Maintaining the trajectory, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Story to post a 5 year old throwback pic with her husband clicked in London. READ MORE

Emily in Paris Actor Lucien Laviscount Praised RRR; Asked Jr NTR About This Special Scene in Film

Jr NTR is currently gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Naatu Naatu, the song featuring him and Ram Charan from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the event, Jr NTR has been seen brushing shoulders with the who’s who of Hollywood. A case in point is Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, who the RRR star posed with for a picture over the weekend. Not only this, Lucien was all praise for the movie RRR and its achievements. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here