News18 Evening Digest: Chandrayaan-3 Success Formula; Ex-EC Chief On 'One Nation, One Election' and Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on ISRO’s success formula for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the former chief of election commissioner on ‘One Nation, One Election’ and other top stories.

‘Free Masala Dosa & Filter Coffee Every Evening’: Formula That Fueled ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Success

Indians were yet to get over Chandrayaan-3’s success hangover The Indian Space Research Organization launched a mission to the Sun, Aditya-L1, on Saturday. The Indian space agency has recently been winning accolades across the globe for touching the Moon on a budget much less than film projects like the recently released ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, and roughly half the cost of the space epic ‘Interstellar.’ READ MORE

‘India is Many Countries in 1 Passport’: One Nation, One Election Easier Said Than Done, Say Ex-EC Chiefs

Talk on ‘One Nation, One Poll’ is gaining momentum again after the Union government formed a committee to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections across the country. News18 spoke to the former heads of the Election Commission of India who believe that it is not easy to hold simultaneous elections across India and even if it is decided, it cannot be done in 2024. READ MORE

Aditya L1 Launch: Your One-Stop Guide To India’s Maiden Solar Mission

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1 has been successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C57 rocket carrying Aditya-L1 lifted off from the launchpad at 11:50 a.m. on Saturday. This is the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. READ MORE

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Haris Rauf Castles Shubman Gill as India’s Struggle Continues

The rain break once again worked well for Pakistan as Haris Rauf got the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill after that. He was too good for the young Indian opener who went into a shell and edged the ball to the stumps. Rauf opened his wicket’s account with a crucial scalp of Shreyas Iyer with a sharp short ball. READ MORE

Salaar POSTPONED! Prabhas Starrer Not Releasing On Sept 28; New Date To Be Out Soon

A short teaser of Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ignited great anticipation among the masses. Since then the audience has been waiting for its release while the makers are equally excited to present this mega-action entertainer to them. READ MORE